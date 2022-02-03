McAlester VA Outpatient Clinic closed on Feb. 3, 2022
February 3, 2022
Muskogee , OK — Due to inclement weather, the McAlester VA Outpatient Clinic will be closed on Feb. 3, 2022. Veterans will be contacted to reschedule their appointments.
The Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center and all other outpatient locations are open for urgent services and will honor scheduled appointments.
If you wish to reschedule, please contact 888-397-8387. Please stay alert for updates to our services for the remainder of today (Thursday, February 3) and Friday, February 4.
McAlester VA Outpatient Clinic
2 East Clark Bass Boulevard, The Doctor's Building
McAlester, OK 74501-4282
Nita McClellan, Communications director
918-577-3704