Meeting Veterans where they are: VA Eastern Oklahoma hosts claims and toxic exposure clinic

PRESS RELEASE

June 12, 2025

McAlester , OK — Veterans can get help filing disability claims, updating ID cards and accessing toxic exposure screenings during a June 12, 2025, outreach event.

VA Eastern Oklahoma Health Care System is holding a 1-day outreach event on Thursday, June 12, 2025, to bring Veterans the services they’ve earned, right in their community.

The event takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Armed Forces Center, 1 C Road, McAlester, OK 74501. The building is located just before the entrance to the Ammunition Plant gate.

Veterans can file VA disability claims with help from Veteran Service Officers and Muskogee Regional Office staff. VA health care enrollment teams will offer toxic exposure screenings and on-site staff can issue replacements for expired Veteran ID cards. Veterans can also speak with representatives about Veterans federal and state benefits.

“If you’ve been waiting to file a claim or ask about the PACT Act, this is your chance,” said Elginia Goodson, deputy public affairs officer for VA Eastern Oklahoma. “You’ll have one-on-one help from people who can connect you to the benefits you earned.”

What to bring (if available):

Medical records or other documents related to your condition

Service records or deployment history related to your claim

DD-214 or separation paperwork

Marriage, death or birth certificates for dependent claims

This event supports the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. The law expands health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances. It requires every enrolled Veteran to receive a toxic exposure screening. Learn more about the PACT Act and your VA benefits