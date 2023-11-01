News Releases

Get the latest news from VA Eastern Oklahoma-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA Eastern Oklahoma health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 888-397-8387 Ext. 3704.

December 01, 2009 The public is invited to attend the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of the Vinita VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic on Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. The clinic is located at 269 S. 7th St. in Vinita.

May 28, 2008 The public is invited to another historic event for the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center on May 27. On that day, the medical center will celebrate the renaming of its Tulsa Outpatient Clinic after Ernest Childers, the first Native American to receive the Medal of Honor in World War II.

February 06, 2007 The public is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting and Open House for the new Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center on Feb. 14 from 2-4 p.m. The unit, located on the fifth floor of the bed tower, will begin admitting patients on Feb. 20.

November 22, 2006 The public is invited to a historic event for the VA Medical Center in Muskogee on Nov. 30, 2006. On that day, the medical center will celebrate its renaming as the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.

July 25, 2006 The VA Medical Center is hosting an Open House and Ribbon Cutting for their new Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit on July 28 from 2-4 p.m.

February 23, 2006 The Tulsa VA Outpatient Clinic (TOPC) is hosting an Open House at their newly relocated Behavioral Medicine Service on Feb. 27 from 3-4:30 p.m. VA’s Behavioral Medicine Service is now located at 10159 E. 11th St., Suite 100, in the Guaranty Building at 11th and Hwy. 169.

January 08, 2001 The public is invited to attend the dedication ceremony of the new Tulsa VA Outpatient Clinic on Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. The ceremony will be held inside the clinic, now located at 9322 E. 41st St., next door to St. John Minor Emergency Clinic. Refreshments and tours will follow.