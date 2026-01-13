News Releases
February 6, 2007
The public is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting and Open House for the new Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center on Feb. 14 from 2-4 p.m. The unit, located on the fifth floor of the bed tower, will begin admitting patients on Feb. 20.
November 22, 2006
The public is invited to a historic event for the VA Medical Center in Muskogee on Nov. 30, 2006. On that day, the medical center will celebrate its renaming as the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
July 25, 2006
The VA Medical Center is hosting an Open House and Ribbon Cutting for their new Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit on July 28 from 2-4 p.m.
February 23, 2006
The Tulsa VA Outpatient Clinic (TOPC) is hosting an Open House at their newly relocated Behavioral Medicine Service on Feb. 27 from 3-4:30 p.m. VA’s Behavioral Medicine Service is now located at 10159 E. 11th St., Suite 100, in the Guaranty Building at 11th and Hwy. 169.
January 8, 2001
The public is invited to attend the dedication ceremony of the new Tulsa VA Outpatient Clinic on Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. The ceremony will be held inside the clinic, now located at 9322 E. 41st St., next door to St. John Minor Emergency Clinic. Refreshments and tours will follow.
November 16, 1999
The public is invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for VA’s new outpatient clinic on Saturday, Nov. 20th at 10 a.m. The ceremony will be held at 41st St. and Mingo next to St. John’s Family Clinic.