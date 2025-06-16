PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 16, 2025

Tulsa Eleventh Street VA Clinic

closed until further notice

TULSA, OK – The Tulsa Eleventh Street Clinic located at 10159 East 11th Street, Guaranty Building, Tulsa, OK 74128, is closed until further notice due to significant water damage. The decision to close the facility was made to ensure the safety and well-being of our veterans, staff, and visitors.

The water damage was discovered by the lessor, prompting an immediate assessment of the clinic's condition. The VA is currently working diligently with the lessor to address the issue and restore the facility to its proper working order. We understand the inconvenience this may cause to our veterans and have converted all appointments scheduled for Monday, June 16, 2025, and Tuesday, June 17, 2025, to VA Video Connect virtual appointments.

Veterans who are experiencing an emergency should dial 911. For those routine appointments, please contact the main VA Health Care Line at 1-800-827-1000 for assistance in rescheduling appointments and accessing care at nearby facilities. Additional updates regarding the reopening of the clinic will be provided as they become available.

We appreciate the understanding and support of our veteran community as we work to resolve this issue. The health and safety of our veterans and staff remain our top priority.

For more information about the VA services available in the area, please visit our website at Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System.