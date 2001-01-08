Under Secretary for Health to Speak at Dedication of Tulsa's VA Outpatient Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

January 8, 2001

Muskogee , OK — The public is invited to attend the dedication ceremony of the new Tulsa VA Outpatient Clinic on Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. The ceremony will be held inside the clinic, now located at 9322 E. 41st St., next door to St. John Minor Emergency Clinic. Refreshments and tours will follow.

Special guests include Dr. Thomas L. Garthwaite, Under Secretary for Health for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA); Dr. Robert Lynch, Director of VA’s South Central Veterans Health Care System; and Melinda Murphy, Director of the Muskogee VA Medical Center.

The Tulsa clinic is part of the nation’s largest integrated health care system, providing health care for approximately 8,500 veterans in an eight-county area. The new 53,000-square-foot facility offers a more functional layout to support primary care and better access for veterans. There are also 250 parking spaces available at the new clinic.