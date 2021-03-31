VA now Giving COVID-19 Vaccinations to all Veterans & Spouses & Caregivers

PRESS RELEASE

Muskogee , OK — Veterans not currently eligible for VA health care, spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA beneficiaries can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine through the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System.

To register for the vaccine, please call 888-397-8387, ext. 3900.

On March 24, President Joe Biden signed the SAVE LIVES Act (https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th congress/house-bill/1276) into law, expanding VA’s legal authority to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all Veterans,

regardless of their VA health care enrollment status, as well as Veteran spouses, caregivers and some beneficiaries.

The SAVE LIVES Act removed some of the legal limits on the medical care VA can provide to Veterans, based on health care eligibility (https://www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility/) and priority groups (https://www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility/priority-groups/).