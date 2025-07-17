VA program helps Veterans come home

PRESS RELEASE

July 17, 2025

Muskogee, OK - Nursing Home to Home program supports aging in place for Veterans in VA-paid nursing homes.

Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System has helped 24 Veterans return home through a new VA program called Nursing Home to Home (NHTH).

The program launched in early 2024 at 3 VA medical centers nationwide for Veterans in VA-paid nursing homes who wished to return home.

“All the money in the world couldn’t give me what VA has given me,” said Carla Holuby, whose parent, 92-year-old Korean War Veteran Henry White, was one of the first Veterans to leave long-term care through the program. “This quality time with him is priceless.”

A registered nurse and licensed clinical social worker support each Veteran enrolled in Nursing Home to Home. Together, they visit Veterans in their homes and check in after discharge to ensure their safety and well-being.

“Aging in place matters because home is where Veterans feel most like themselves,” said Brandy Dunlap, LCSW, NHTH program coordinator. “It supports their dignity, health and connection to family. When we help them return home safely, we’re honoring their service with the kind of care and respect they’ve earned.”

Nationwide, NHTH has received positive feedback from Veterans, with customer surveys showing:

94% of Veterans said their outlook on life improved

91% said their mood improved

76% said their view of VA health care improved

Veterans also reported regaining simple joys, such as sitting outside, visiting with family and eating home-cooked meals. These everyday activities aren't always possible in a nursing home setting.

In its first 9 months, the program assisted in discharging 20 Veterans nationwide, saving over $1.2 million, with an average of nearly $66,000 per Veteran.