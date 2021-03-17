Privacy and patient rights

Read VA's national privacy and patient rights policies

Family rights

Read VA's national family rights policy

Visitation policy

Please review these guidelines before you visit a patient at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, 1011 Honor Heights Drive,

Muskogee, OK.

Mask Policy: Everyone entering VA health facilities will be required to wear a cloth face covering or mask at a minimum. If you don’t have one, VA will provide you one when you arrive. If a Veteran wears an oxygen mask, they don't need to wear a mask, or if there are other issues, we may ask Veterans to wait in a designated space until their appointment time.



Screening Measures: All VA medical facilities have implemented screening measures for COVID-19.

Visitation Policy: The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System implemented a no visitation policy at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center and its outpatient clinics in Tulsa, Vinita, McAlester and Idabel. Special consideration will apply for caregivers and visitors of palliative/hospice care patients. If you have any further questions regarding this restriction, please contact your health care team.

Visiting hours

The VA medical center promotes a welcoming environment for friends and family visiting Veterans during their inpatient stay. Please schedule your visit to meet the Veteran's medical and emotional needs. Short visits may be better for patients who tire easily.

Visiting hours vary based on the patient’s location and care:

General medical, surgical and rehabilitation units – Veterans and their medical team agree on visiting hours. If the Veteran is unable to communicate, family members can discuss their preferences with the medical team.

Emergency department and intensive care and psychiatric units – the area’s nurse manager or charge nurse set visiting hours based on the Veteran’s condition and activity.

Community Living Centers (nursing home) – unrestricted visiting hours. If a center resident or patient wants to limit visitation, we will respect their wishes.

Visitors

Family visits can help you support the Veteran as they cope with illness or injuries. Please respect the privacy of patients, residents, and other family members. Don’t reveal private health care information.

Children may visit inpatients:

At the discretion of the physician and/or nurse manager OR

Remain in waiting rooms under the supervision of a responsible adult

Children should never be left unattended.

Family members, friends, or designated support persons may visit the patient:

For emotional support during the Veteran’s stay

May not be discriminated against based on age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture, language, physical or mental disability, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity or expression

A support person may be the inpatient's surrogate decision maker or legally authorized representative. They may visit unless they:

Overstep another’s rights or safety OR

Are medically or emotionally harmful

Clergy are welcome to visit patients who are members of their religious group at the discretion of the unit’s physicians or nurses.



Food and drinks

Visitors must get permission from the unit’s doctor or nurse before bringing patients any food or drinks.

Smoking

Smoking is not allowed in any of our buildings. This new Veterans Health Administration policy effects employees, patients, visitors, volunteers, contractors, and vendors and includes:

Cigarettes, cigars, pipes, and any other tobacco burning item

Electronic or e-cigarettes, vape pens, or e-cigars.

Any non-Federal Drug Administration approved electronic nicotine delivery system

Prohibited items

You can't bring weapons, alcohol, or illegal drugs into the building. Because the VA medical center is federal property, all visitors and bags may be searched.

Security

The Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center has a police service that patrols the buildings and parking lots 24/7. Contact the VA medical center police about any suspicious or criminal activity, vehicle accidents, and personal property losses on the facility grounds. For general police assistance, call 918-577-3807 or toll-free at 888-397-8387, ext. 3807

VA general visitation policy

The medical center respects the patient's right to make decisions about his or her care, treatment and services, and to involve the patient's family in care, treatment, and services decisions to the extent permitted by the patient or surrogate decision-maker. "Family" is defined as a group of two or more persons united by blood, or adoptive, martial, domestic partnership, or other legal ties. The family may also be a person or persons not legally related to the individual (such as significant other, friend or caregiver) whom the individual considers to be family. A family member may be the surrogate decision-maker, as defined in VHA Handbook 1004.02, if authorized to make care decisions for the individual, should he or she lose decision-making capacity or choose to delegate decision making to another. The medical center allows a family member, friend or other individual to be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of stay. The medical center allows for the presence of a support individual of the patient's choice, unless the individual's presence infringes on other's rights or safety or is medically or therapeutically contraindicated. The individual may or may not be the patient's surrogate decision-maker or legally authorized representative. The hospital prohibits discrimination based on age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture, language, physical or mental disability, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression.

Advance directives

Read VA's national policy on advance directives (PDF)

Report patient quality of care concerns

Visit the Joint Commission page to report concerns you have about the quality of patient care.