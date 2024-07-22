Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

How to find the Tulsa Endoscopy Clinic

We are located at 8921 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133. The south parking lot is for patients and visitors. A shuttle service is available to bring you to the main entrance if needed. Once you enter the main entrance turn right. At the elevators turn left, then turn right at the Specialty desk. The Endoscopy reception desk is located to the right of the Specialty desk. We ask that you check-in with your designated driver.

Endoscopic Procedures we provide

Colonoscopy

A colonoscopy is the gold standard procedure for colon cancer screening. This procedure is done by a doctor with the use of a colonoscope (a thin, flexible scope with a camera). It is inserted at the rectum and advanced through the entire colon (large intestine) to look for signs of cancer, pre-cancerous lesions, and polyps. A colonoscopy can also help identify the source of bleeding and treat it, investigate questionable images found on a CT scan or Xray and help you decide on the best treatment plan. If biopsies are taken or polyps removed specimens are sent to the lab for pathology to review. Your doctor will call you with the final report in one week and inform you when to follow up.

You must fast from solid foods at least one day before a colonoscopy, in addition to taking a colon prep. This is a requirement for clearing stool from your colon which allows for a thorough inspection of your colon.

Below are the two types of colon preps frequently used. Click on the one prescribed to you to learn more. Our 24/7 colonoscopy prep instruction line is also available to you by calling .

Getting ready with Miralax (PEG-3350) and Dulcolax (bisacodyl) (PDF)

Getting ready with GoLytely (PDF)

Instruction for two-day preparations with Miralax and Dulcolax (PDF)

Esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD)

Esophagogastroduodenoscopy is a long name for an upper GI scope. The abbreviated term is EGD, which stands for esophagus, gastro (stomach), and duodenum (first portion of small intestine). This procedure is performed by the doctor with the use of a an endoscope (a thin, flexible scope with a camera) that allows the provider to inspect and treat problems of your upper GI tract. Some problems can be treated during the procedure, such as bleeding or dilating or stretching a stricture (an abnormal narrowing). Since you will be asleep for this procedure, it is important that your stomach is empty to prevent aspiration.

Please select the link below to read the full instructions. Please follow the instructions exactly as directed and call our endoscopy team if you have any questions

Getting ready for an upper endoscopy (PDF)

Flexible Sigmoidoscopy

A flexible sigmoidoscopy allows the doctor to look only inside your rectum and lower portion of your colon with a colonoscope (a thin, flexible scope). A flexible sigmoidoscopy is a shorter exam, less invasive procedure, and does not allow for full inspection of your colon. This can result in missing a cancerous lesion, mass, polyp, or other abnormality in the unexamined portion of your colon. If an abnormal finding is discovered then a colonoscopy will be needed to examine your entire colon. You will not need to fast the day before and you will not need to drink a full colon prep. You will however, be required to administer an enema before this procedure. This procedure can be done with or without anesthesia. Please click on the instructions below that pertain to your exam.

Getting ready for a sigmoidoscopy if you won't be sedated (PDF)

Getting ready for a sigmoidoscopy if you will be sedated (PDF)

General information for your procedure(s)

Our endoscopy nurse will call you seven (7) days before your scheduled procedure(s) to go over all of the pre-procedure instructions with you.

If you have other appointments scheduled at the clinic on the same day of your procedure, or need prescriptions picked up, please schedule before your procedure since you will be receiving anesthesia.

Please arrive with your driver 15-30 minutes early for your appointment.

You will not be permitted to drive yourself home after your procedure. Driving after you’ve had anesthesia is like driving under the influence of alcohol. You must have a responsible adult accompanying you and they must remain at the clinic throughout the procedure or it will be cancelled.

Women age 55 or younger will need a urine pregnancy test or will need to sign a waiver. Exceptions include a hysterectomy or menopause for 12 months.

We recommend wearing comfortable clothes. Do not wear jewelry. Cellphones and other valuable personal items will not be allowed in the procedure area. Dentures and partials will need to be removed for your procedure. We will provide a denture cup for you.

For your safety, our procedures require that you do not have anything to eat or drink after midnight on the day of your procedure. This includes all oral tobacco products, mints, chewing gum, hard candy, etc.

Exceptions to the “nothing by mouth after midnight” rule are made for prescription heart and blood pressure medications. These medications may be taken but you must do so at least TWO HOURS BEFORE your procedure, with a few sips of water. Please see your instructions for specific information and follow exactly as directed.

The VA offers Annie text messaging service to help you with the prep instructions. Let the endoscopy staff know if you are interested in receiving instructional text messages from Annie.

Using Annie is voluntary and is designed to support patient self-care.

· Annie messages are automated and are not regularly monitored by the health care team.

· For help with medical concerns, patients should call their health care team directly.

· SMS text messages are not secure. Msg & Data rates may apply. Message frequency varies.

· For problems with Annie, or questions about Annie, text HELP. Text STOP to end participation.

· Collection of a patient's information by Annie is subject to federal law.

· For Terms of Use and Privacy Info visit: mobile.va.gov/annie/terms-privacy

To learn more about Annie text services, click the link below. https://mobile.va.gov/app/annie-veterans

Your care team cannot directly exchange texts messages with you through Annie.

Annie cannot be used:

· To contact your VA health care team directly about specific health concerns.

· To view general medical information or records in My HealtheVet.

· For an emergency or crisis.

Please call 911 or contact the Veterans Crisis Line and press 1) if you need immediate assistance. To chat online go to VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat or text to 838255.

If you are a Veteran in crisis or are having thoughts of suicide connect with the Veterans Crisis Line for confidential, caring support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Many of our responders are Veterans themselves.

If you take blood thinners

Most blood thinning medications (listed below) need to be stopped several days prior to your procedure to mitigate the risk of bleeding. If you are taking any of the blood thinners listed below, our endoscopy nurse or Anticoagulant Clinic will direct you on when to stop the medication. If you do not receive instructions from our clinic, please reach out to our endoscopy team.

· Warfarin (Coumadin®) · Apixaban (Eliquis®)

· Dabigatran (Pradaxa®) · Edoxaban (Savaysa®)

· Rivaroxaban (Xarelto®) · Dalteparin (Fragmin®)

· Enoxaparin (Lovenox®) · Fondaparinux (Arixtra®)

· Clopidogrel (Plavix®) · Cilostazol (Pletal®)

· Ticagrelor (Brilinta®) · Effient (Prasugrel®)

If you are a Diabetic

You may need to adjust the dose of your insulin or other diabetic medication(s) while taking your colon prep. Diabetic medications are generally not taken the day of your procedure. Please see your instructions for specific information, or call our endoscopy team for assistance.

Weight loss and/or certain diabetic medications

These medications delay gastric emptying and can pose a serious risk of aspiration. Patients scheduled for endoscopic procedures at Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic Tulsa are required to stop these medications at least 7 days prior to your appointment. Your procedure will be rescheduled if these medications are not stopped within the appropriate time frame. Our highest priority is to keep you safe during your procedure. Please let the endoscopy staff know if you are taking any medications listed below and stop them as directed.

· Lirgaglutide (Victoza®) · Tirzepatide (Mounjaro®)

· Dulaglutide (Trulicity®) · Exenatide (Byetta, Byrdureon®)

· Lixisenatide (Adlyxin®) · Pramlinitide (Symlin®)

· Albiglutide (Tanzeum®) · Semaglutide (Ozempic® , Wegovy®, Rybelsus®)

Anesthesia

Our procedures are done with intravenous anesthesia. Your anesthesia provider will meet with you on the day of your procedure and will discuss what to expect.

Monitored Anesthesia Care (MAC) is different from general anesthesia, while you will be asleep throughout the procedure, you will be breathing on your own and will not have a breathing tube. Your oxygen level, heart rate and rhythm, and blood pressure will be continuously monitored throughout the procedure.

You must have a driver that will drive you home. You will not be permitted to leave by yourself after a procedure. Driving after you’ve had anesthesia is like driving under the influence of alcohol. You must have a responsible adult accompanying you and they must remain at the clinic throughout the procedure or it will be cancelled. Again, our highest priority is to keep you safe.

What to expect after your procedure

You may feel drowsy for few hours afterward. You are restricted from driving, operating machinery, and making legal decisions for 24 hours after anesthesia.

Abdominal discomfort and bloating are rarely a problem but if you do feel bloated walking can help relieve any discomfort.

Some people have throat discomfort after an EGD. Ice chips and drinking liquids may help.

Our endoscopy nurse will call you the next business day. If you had polyps removed or biopsies taken, they are sent to our lab. Results typically take about one week to finalize. Your doctor will call you with the results and tell you when to follow up.

You may notice a small amount of blood with your first bowel movement after your colonoscopy. This usually stops on its own. If you have severe pain, excessive bleeding, or fever report to the nearest emergency room or call 911.

You can resume your usual diet after your procedure unless otherwise directed by your doctor.

It is not unusual to experience some diarrhea for a one or two days after your procedure until the bowel returns to its normal function.