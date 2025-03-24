2-Day Golytely Split Prep

7 Days Before Your Procedure

STOP taking blood thinners: EFFIENT (Prasugrel), BRILINTA (ticagrelor), PLAVIX (Clopidogrel).

STOP weight loss meds such as: OZEMPIC, WEGOVY, MOUNJARO, and PHENTERMINE.

5 Days Before Your Procedure

STOP taking blood thinners: WARFARIN (Coumadin), ASPIRIN, and NSAIDS (Ibuprofen, Advil, Naproxen, Meloxicam, Diclofenac).

STOP taking NUTS, SEEDS, FISH OIL, FIBER, and IRON supplements.

2 Days Before Your Procedure

STOP taking blood thinners: PRADAXA (dabigatran), XARELTO (rivaroxaban), ELIQUIS (apixaban), CILOSTAZOL (Pletal).

Follow These Endoscopy Instructions Exactly as Directed

Do not follow manufacturer instructions on the bottle

2 DAYS Before Your Procedure

Drink CLEAR LIQUIDS ONLY, no solid food for 2 days.

Clear liquids are items that you can see-through, such as: water, tea, black coffee, broth, apple juice, Gatorade, Jello, and popsicles.

DO NOT HAVE:

Red or orange colored items

Dairy products

NO alcohol

NO marijuana

At 1 p.m.: Mix the 1st gallon of GoLytely prep with water only and place in the refrigerator.

At 4 p.m.: Begin drinking the GoLytely, drink 8 oz glass every 15 minutes until gone (FINISH ENTIRE GALLON even if stools are clear). If you become nauseous, wait 30-60 minutes then resume drinking prep. You can continue drinking your clear liquid diet items.

**Take your other prescribed medications as directed, EXCEPT for those medications instructed to NOT take**

1 DAY Before Your Procedure

Drink Clear Liquids Only the entire day until midnight! (no solid foods).

**You may take your other medications as prescribed, EXCEPT for those medications instructed to NOT take**

At 1 p.m.: Mix the 2nd gallon of GoLytely prep with water and put in the refrigerator.

At 4 p.m.: Drink only half the 2nd gallon of Golytely, drink 8 oz glass every 15 minutes, until half of the gallon is completed. If you feel nauseous, wait 30-60 minutes then resume drinking prep. Place remaining half gallon in the refrigerator (to be completed the morning of your procedure). You can continue drinking your clear liquid diet items until midnight.

Do Not have anything else by mouth after Midnight (except the prep)

This includes:

No oral tobacco

No marijuana

No chewing gum

No mints

No ice chips

ATTENTION Diabetic Patients

Do Not Take Short-acting insulin the day before procedure or the morning of procedure.

the day before procedure or the morning of procedure. Hold Evening Dose Of Oral Diabetic Med(s)

Take Only ½ your usual evening dose of Long-Acting Insulin.

Monitor your blood sugar to maintain a reading of 100 or higher. Drink apple juice, 7-Up, Sprite, or Gatorade (not red or orange) to help maintain your blood sugar levels greater than 100.

The Morning Of Your Procedure

Take your blood pressure meds, heart meds, and/or seizure meds as prescribed with ONLY a sip of water.

Complete remaining ½ of prep as directed below.

4 Hours Before Your Appointment

You must drink the remaining ½ gallon of Golytely, and no other fluids. It must be finished 2hrs before your appointment time. Then, NOTHING by mouth for a total of 2hrs before your appointment otherwise your procedure may be cancelled or delayed! FINISH the ENTIRE GALLON even if stools are clear. See the example below for explanation or call our clinic for clarification.

(For example – for a 10 a.m. procedure time, prep must be COMPLETED by 8 a.m., giving you a 2 hour window in which you have nothing by mouth 2 hours before your procedure, for your safety. Allow yourself enough time to complete all of it.)

Splitting the prep in this way increases your chance of cleaning out the right side of your colon timely and having an excellent exam; decreasing the chance of missing a significant finding or having to redo the procedure due to poor prep quality.

Do Not Have anything else by mouth before your appointment

This includes:

No oral tobacco

No marijuana

No mints

No diabetic medications and No insulin

No chewing gum

No ice chips

You And Your Licensed Driver Must Check-In Together. Your Driver Must Stay At The Clinic Until You Are Discharged. They Cannot Drop You Off And Leave Or You Will Be Rescheduled.