Esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD) Prep

7 Days Before Your Procedure

STOP taking blood thinners: EFFIENT (Prasugrel), BRILINTA (ticagrelor), PLAVIX (Clopidogrel).

STOP weight loss meds such as: OZEMPIC, WEGOVY, MOUNJARO, PHENTERMINE.

5 Days Before Your Procedure

STOP taking blood thinners: WARFARIN (Coumadin), ASPIRIN, and NSAIDs (Ibuprofen, Advil, Naproxen, Meloxicam, Diclofenac).

STOP taking NUTS, SEEDS, FISH OIL, FIBER, and IRON supplements.

2 Days Before Your Procedure

STOP taking blood thinners: PRADAXA (dabigatran), XARELTO (rivaroxaban), ELIQUIS (apixaban), CILOSTAZOL (Pletal).

FOLLOW THESE ENDOSCOPY INSTRUCTIONS EXACTLY as DIRECTED

1 DAY BEFORE YOUR EXAM

Avoid Alcohol, milk products, and marijuana the day prior to your procedure.

Take your other prescribed medications as directed, EXCEPT those meds instructed to NOT take.

DO NOT have anything to eat or drink after MIDNIGHT

This could delay or cancel your procedure.

ATTENTION Diabetic patients

Do Not Take Short-acting Insulin the day before procedure or the morning of your procedure.

the day before procedure or the morning of your procedure. Take Only ½ your usual evening dose of Long-acting insulin.

½ your usual evening dose of insulin. Do Not take your evening dose of oral diabetic med(s).

Monitor your blood sugar to maintain a reading of 90 or higher. Drink apple juice, 7-Up, Sprite, or Gatorade (no red or orange colors) to help maintain your blood sugar levels.

The Morning of Your Exam

Take only your blood pressure meds, heart meds, and/or seizure meds as prescribed with ONLY a sip of water.

a sip of water. Do Not have anything else by mouth before your appointment, as this could delay or cancel your procedure!

This includes: No oral diabetic meds and No insulin No coffee No oral tobacco No mints No marijuana No chewing gum

have anything else by mouth before your appointment, as this could delay or cancel your procedure!

You and Your Licensed Driver Must Check-In Together. Your Driver Must Stay At The Clinic Until You Are Discharged. They Cannot Drop You Off and Leave Or You Will Be Rescheduled.