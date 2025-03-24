Esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD) Prep
Preparation instructions for your upcoming Upper GI endoscopy or EGD.
If you had cardiac stents placed within the last 12 months call our clinic for instructions about your blood thinner.
Ernest Childers VA Clinic
Monday to Friday
7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
918-252-8000, ext. 29042 or ext. 29043
24/7 Colonoscopy Instruction Line: 918-577-4900
7 Days Before Your Procedure
STOP taking blood thinners: EFFIENT (Prasugrel), BRILINTA (ticagrelor), PLAVIX (Clopidogrel).
STOP weight loss meds such as: OZEMPIC, WEGOVY, MOUNJARO, PHENTERMINE.
5 Days Before Your Procedure
STOP taking blood thinners: WARFARIN (Coumadin), ASPIRIN, and NSAIDs (Ibuprofen, Advil, Naproxen, Meloxicam, Diclofenac).
STOP taking NUTS, SEEDS, FISH OIL, FIBER, and IRON supplements.
2 Days Before Your Procedure
STOP taking blood thinners: PRADAXA (dabigatran), XARELTO (rivaroxaban), ELIQUIS (apixaban), CILOSTAZOL (Pletal).
FOLLOW THESE ENDOSCOPY INSTRUCTIONS EXACTLY as DIRECTED
1 DAY BEFORE YOUR EXAM
- Avoid Alcohol, milk products, and marijuana the day prior to your procedure.
- Take your other prescribed medications as directed, EXCEPT those meds instructed to NOT take.
DO NOT have anything to eat or drink after MIDNIGHT
This could delay or cancel your procedure.
ATTENTION Diabetic patients
- Do Not Take Short-acting Insulin the day before procedure or the morning of your procedure.
- Take Only ½ your usual evening dose of Long-acting insulin.
- Do Not take your evening dose of oral diabetic med(s).
- Monitor your blood sugar to maintain a reading of 90 or higher. Drink apple juice, 7-Up, Sprite, or Gatorade (no red or orange colors) to help maintain your blood sugar levels.
The Morning of Your Exam
- Take only your blood pressure meds, heart meds, and/or seizure meds as prescribed with ONLY a sip of water.
- Do Not have anything else by mouth before your appointment, as this could delay or cancel your procedure!
This includes:
- No oral diabetic meds and No insulin
- No coffee
- No oral tobacco
- No mints
- No marijuana
- No chewing gum
You and Your Licensed Driver Must Check-In Together. Your Driver Must Stay At The Clinic Until You Are Discharged. They Cannot Drop You Off and Leave Or You Will Be Rescheduled.