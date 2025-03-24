Skip to Content

Flexible-Sigmoidoscopy with Anesthesia

Preparation instructions for your upcoming flexible-sigmoidoscopy with anesthesia.

If you had cardiac stents placed within the last 12 months call our clinic for instructions about your blood thinner.

Ernest Childers VA Clinic

Monday to Friday
7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
918-252-8000, ext. 29042 or ext. 29043

24/7 Colonoscopy Instruction Line: 918-577-4900

Visit us online: Gastrointestinal Endoscopy | Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System

QR code that directs to Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System Gastrointestinal Endoscopy webpage.

7 Days Before Your Procedure

STOP taking blood thinners: EFFIENT (Prasugrel), BRILINTA (ticagrelor), PLAVIX (Clopidogrel).

STOP weight loss meds such as: OZEMPIC, WEGOVY, MOUNJARO, PHENTERMINE.

5 Days Before Your Procedure

STOP taking blood thinners: WARFARIN (Coumadin), ASPIRIN, and NSAIDs (Ibuprofen, Advil, Naproxen, Meloxicam, Diclofenac).

STOP taking NUTS, SEEDS, FISH OIL, FIBER, and IRON supplements.

2 Days Before Your Procedure

STOP taking blood thinners: PRADAXA (dabigatran), XARELTO (rivaroxaban), ELIQUIS (apixaban), CILOSTAZOL (Pletal).

Follow These Endoscopy Instructions Exactly as Directed

The day before your procedure

  • Take your normally prescribed medications, EXCEPT for those instructed to NOT take.
  • Do Not take oral diabetes medication the night before the procedure
  • Do Not take any fast-acting insulin the night before procedure.
  • Take only ½ of your evening dose of Long-acting insulin.

Do not eat or drink anything after midnight

This includes:

  • No oral tobacco
  • No marijuana
  • No chewing gum
  • No mints
  • No coffee
  • No ice-chips

The Morning of Your Procedure

  • Take your blood pressure meds, heart meds, and/or seizure meds as prescribed with ONLY a sip of water.
  • Do Not take any oral diabetic medication.
  • Do Not take any insulin.
  • Administer your Fleets enema at home 1 to 1 ½ hours prior to departure from your home.

You And Your Licensed Driver Must Check-In Together. Your Driver Must Stay At The Clinic Until You Are Discharged. They Cannot Drop You Off And Leave Otherwise, You Will Be Rescheduled.

