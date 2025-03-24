Flexible-Sigmoidoscopy with Anesthesia

7 Days Before Your Procedure

STOP taking blood thinners: EFFIENT (Prasugrel), BRILINTA (ticagrelor), PLAVIX (Clopidogrel).

STOP weight loss meds such as: OZEMPIC, WEGOVY, MOUNJARO, PHENTERMINE.

5 Days Before Your Procedure

STOP taking blood thinners: WARFARIN (Coumadin), ASPIRIN, and NSAIDs (Ibuprofen, Advil, Naproxen, Meloxicam, Diclofenac).

STOP taking NUTS, SEEDS, FISH OIL, FIBER, and IRON supplements.

2 Days Before Your Procedure

STOP taking blood thinners: PRADAXA (dabigatran), XARELTO (rivaroxaban), ELIQUIS (apixaban), CILOSTAZOL (Pletal).

Follow These Endoscopy Instructions Exactly as Directed

The day before your procedure

Take your normally prescribed medications, EXCEPT for those instructed to NOT take.

for those instructed to NOT take. Do Not take oral diabetes medication the night before the procedure

take oral diabetes medication the night before the procedure Do Not take any fast-acting insulin the night before procedure.

Take only ½ of your evening dose of Long-acting insulin.

Do not eat or drink anything after midnight

This includes:

No oral tobacco

No marijuana

No chewing gum

No mints

No coffee

No ice-chips

The Morning of Your Procedure

Take your blood pressure meds, heart meds, and/or seizure meds as prescribed with ONLY a sip of water.

Do Not take any oral diabetic medication.

take any oral diabetic medication. Do Not take any insulin.

take insulin. Administer your Fleets enema at home 1 to 1 ½ hours prior to departure from your home.

You And Your Licensed Driver Must Check-In Together. Your Driver Must Stay At The Clinic Until You Are Discharged. They Cannot Drop You Off And Leave Otherwise, You Will Be Rescheduled.