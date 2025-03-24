Flexible-Sigmoidoscopy with Anesthesia
Preparation instructions for your upcoming flexible-sigmoidoscopy with anesthesia.
If you had cardiac stents placed within the last 12 months call our clinic for instructions about your blood thinner.
Ernest Childers VA Clinic
Monday to Friday
7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
918-252-8000, ext. 29042 or ext. 29043
24/7 Colonoscopy Instruction Line: 918-577-4900
Visit us online: Gastrointestinal Endoscopy | Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System
7 Days Before Your Procedure
STOP taking blood thinners: EFFIENT (Prasugrel), BRILINTA (ticagrelor), PLAVIX (Clopidogrel).
STOP weight loss meds such as: OZEMPIC, WEGOVY, MOUNJARO, PHENTERMINE.
5 Days Before Your Procedure
STOP taking blood thinners: WARFARIN (Coumadin), ASPIRIN, and NSAIDs (Ibuprofen, Advil, Naproxen, Meloxicam, Diclofenac).
STOP taking NUTS, SEEDS, FISH OIL, FIBER, and IRON supplements.
2 Days Before Your Procedure
STOP taking blood thinners: PRADAXA (dabigatran), XARELTO (rivaroxaban), ELIQUIS (apixaban), CILOSTAZOL (Pletal).
Follow These Endoscopy Instructions Exactly as Directed
The day before your procedure
- Take your normally prescribed medications, EXCEPT for those instructed to NOT take.
- Do Not take oral diabetes medication the night before the procedure
- Do Not take any fast-acting insulin the night before procedure.
- Take only ½ of your evening dose of Long-acting insulin.
Do not eat or drink anything after midnight
This includes:
- No oral tobacco
- No marijuana
- No chewing gum
- No mints
- No coffee
- No ice-chips
The Morning of Your Procedure
- Take your blood pressure meds, heart meds, and/or seizure meds as prescribed with ONLY a sip of water.
- Do Not take any oral diabetic medication.
- Do Not take any insulin.
- Administer your Fleets enema at home 1 to 1 ½ hours prior to departure from your home.
You And Your Licensed Driver Must Check-In Together. Your Driver Must Stay At The Clinic Until You Are Discharged. They Cannot Drop You Off And Leave Otherwise, You Will Be Rescheduled.