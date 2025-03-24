Skip to Content

Flexible-Sigmoidoscopy without Anesthesia

Preparation instructions for your upcoming flexible-sigmoidoscopy without anesthesia.

If you had cardiac stents placed within the last 12 months call our clinic for instructions about your blood thinner.

Ernest Childers VA Clinic

Monday to Friday
7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
918-252-8000, ext. 29042 or ext. 29043

24/7 Colonoscopy Instruction Line: 918-577-4900

Visit us online: Gastrointestinal Endoscopy | Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System

7 Days Before Your Procedure

STOP taking blood thinners: EFFIENT (Prasugrel), BRILINTA (ticagrelor), PLAVIX (Clopidogrel).

STOP weight loss meds such as: OZEMPIC, WEGOVY, MOUNJARO, PHENTERMINE.

5 Days Before Your Procedure

STOP taking blood thinners: WARFARIN (Coumadin), ASPIRIN, and NSAIDs (Ibuprofen, Advil, Naproxen, Meloxicam, Diclofenac).

STOP taking NUTS, SEEDS, FISH OIL, FIBER, and IRON supplements.

2 Days Before Your Procedure

STOP taking blood thinners: PRADAXA (dabigatran), XARELTO (rivaroxaban), ELIQUIS (apixaban), CILOSTAZOL (Pletal).

The Morning of Your Procedure

  • You may have clear liquids ONLY (water, Sprite, 7-up, apple juice, tea, black coffee) up to one (1) hour before your procedure, then nothing by mouth until after your procedure.
  • Take your normally prescribed meds as directed, EXCEPT those instructed to NOT take.
  • Administer your Fleets Enema at home 1 to 1 ½ hours prior to departure from home.

You will not be getting anesthesia for this procedure, so you will be able drive yourself home. If you have questions about your procedure call our clinic.

