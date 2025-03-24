Flexible-Sigmoidoscopy without Anesthesia

7 Days Before Your Procedure

STOP taking blood thinners: EFFIENT (Prasugrel), BRILINTA (ticagrelor), PLAVIX (Clopidogrel).

STOP weight loss meds such as: OZEMPIC, WEGOVY, MOUNJARO, PHENTERMINE.

5 Days Before Your Procedure

STOP taking blood thinners: WARFARIN (Coumadin), ASPIRIN, and NSAIDs (Ibuprofen, Advil, Naproxen, Meloxicam, Diclofenac).

STOP taking NUTS, SEEDS, FISH OIL, FIBER, and IRON supplements.

2 Days Before Your Procedure

STOP taking blood thinners: PRADAXA (dabigatran), XARELTO (rivaroxaban), ELIQUIS (apixaban), CILOSTAZOL (Pletal).

The Morning of Your Procedure

You may have clear liquids ONLY (water, Sprite, 7-up, apple juice, tea, black coffee) up to one (1) hour before your procedure, then nothing by mouth until after your procedure.

Take your normally prescribed meds as directed, EXCEPT those instructed to NOT take.

those instructed to NOT take. Administer your Fleets Enema at home 1 to 1 ½ hours prior to departure from home.

You will not be getting anesthesia for this procedure, so you will be able drive yourself home. If you have questions about your procedure call our clinic.