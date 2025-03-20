Golytely Split Prep

7 Days Before Your Procedure

STOP taking blood thinners: EFFIENT (Prasugrel), BRILINTA (ticagrelor), PLAVIX (Clopidogrel).

STOP weight loss meds such as: OZEMPIC, WEGOVY, MOUNJARO, PHENTERMINE.

5 Days Before Your Procedure

STOP taking blood thinners: WARFARIN (Coumadin), ASPIRIN, and NSAIDs (Ibuprofen, Advil, Naproxen, Meloxicam, Diclofenac).

STOP taking NUTS, SEEDS, FISH OIL, FIBER, and IRON supplements.

2 Days Before Your Procedure

STOP taking blood thinners: PRADAXA (dabigatran), XARELTO (rivaroxaban), ELIQUIS (apixaban), CILOSTAZOL (Pletal).

Follow These Endoscopy Instructions Exactly as Directed

Do not follow manufacturer instructions on the bottle

1 Day Before Your Procedure

Drink Clear Liquids Only the entire day before your procedure (no solid foods).

Clear liquids are “see-through” such as: water; tea; black coffee; broth; apple juice; Gatorade; Jello; and popsicles.

Do Not Have:

Red or orange colored items

Marijuana

Dairy products

Alcohol

At 1 p.m.: Mix up the gallon of GoLytely prep with water and put in the refrigerator.

At 4 p.m.: Begin drinking only half the gallon of Golytely - 8 oz glass every 15 minutes; until half of the gallon is completed. If you feel nauseous, wait 30-60 minutes then resume drinking your prep. Place remaining half gallon in the refrigerator (to be completed the morning of your procedure). You can continue your clear liquid diet items until midnight.

**Take your other prescribed medications as directed, EXCEPT those meds instructed to NOT take**

Do Not Have Anything By Mouth After Midnight (except the prep)

This includes:

No oral tobacco

No chewing gum

No marijuana

No mints

No coffee

No ice-chips

ATTENTION Diabetic Patients

Do Not Take Short-acting Insulin the day before procedure or the morning of your procedure.

the day before procedure or the morning of your procedure. Hold your evening dose of oral diabetic med(s).

Take Only ½ your usual evening dose of Long-acting insulin.

Monitor your blood sugar to maintain a reading of 100 or higher. Drink apple juice, 7-Up, Sprite, or Gatorade (no red or orange colors) to help maintain your blood sugar levels.

The Morning Of Your Procedure

Take your blood pressure meds, heart meds, and/or seizure meds as prescribed with ONLY a sip of water.

Complete remaining ½ gallon of prep as directed below.

4 Hours Before Appointment Time

You must drink the remaining ½ gallon of Golytely, and no other fluids. It must be completed 2hrs before your appointment time. Then, NOTHING by mouth for a total of 2hrs before your appointment otherwise your procedure may be cancelled or delayed! FINISH the ENTIRE GALLON even if stools are clear. See the example below for explanation or call our clinic for clarification.

(For example – for a 10 a.m. procedure time, prep must be COMPLETED by 8 a.m., giving you a 2 hour window in which you have nothing by mouth for 2 hours before your procedure, for your safety. Allow yourself enough time to complete the prep exactly it as directed.)

By splitting the prep this way increases your chance of cleaning out the right side of your colon timely and having an excellent exam. This decreases the chance of missing a significant colon finding or having to repeat the procedure due to poor prep quality.

Do Not have Anything else by mouth before your appointment

This includes:

No oral tobacco

No mints or chewing gum

No marijuana

No Diabetic meds or insulin

No ice-chips

No coffee

You And Your Licensed Driver Must Check-In Together. Your Driver Must Stay At The Clinic Until You Are Discharged. They Cannot Drop You Off And Leave Otherwise, You Will Be Rescheduled.