Influenza (flu) Vaccinations

Flu season is fast approaching! As summer wraps up and we transition to the fall, we also head back into flu season. Let our medical staff help you plan and update your annual vaccines to keep you well through the upcoming seasons.

Ernest Childers Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic will be offering Saturday drive-thru flu shots on 9/27 and 10/4 both dates 0800-1200. We will be offering veteran flu shots at the Tulsa State Fair Sept. 27th and 28th 0900-1600. Flu shots will be available daily at the clinic M-Fr 0830-1600 in room 1025 just need to present to main check-in desk. And flu shots will be available during regularly scheduled appointments.



Jack C. Montgomery Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Primary Care will provide Flu Vaccinations Monday through Friday in the Glass house next to the café` or in Veteran Teams during Veterans scheduled appointments. Please encourage walk-ins for flu vaccinations only to report to Glass House Vaccination Clinic.

All other Community Based Outpatient Clinics will provide flu vaccinations during normal business hours. Respiratory virus testing will be through the veterans assigned team.