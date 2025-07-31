Nursing Home to Home program

Care we provide at Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System

Our team works closely with Veterans and their families to craft a personalized care plan, ensuring a safe discharge and paving the way for long-term success at home.

We offer:

A dedicated care team, including a registered nurse (RN) and licensed clinical social worker (LCSW)

Our care includes in-home visits before and after discharge, ensuring a smooth transition and continued support

Health and safety assessments of the home

Education and support for caregivers

Coordination with VA and community services

Our team conducts regular check-ins to monitor the health, safety and overall well-being of our Veterans

Back where they want to be

A nursing home isn’t always where a Veteran wants to be or spend their final days. Nursing Home to Home helps them return to a place that feels like theirs, with their favorite chair, their photos and their family. Veterans say they feel healthier and more like themselves. Families say it gives them back time they thought they’d lost.

Get started

If you're interested in Nursing Home to Home, please reach out to: