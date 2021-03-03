Carol Rueter was appointed Associate Director of Patient Care Services at the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) on July 7, 2019. As Nurse Executive, Dr. Rueter is responsible for the clinical and administrative operations of inpatient nursing and for the Nursing Standards of Care and Practice in clinical units throughout the medical center.

Dr. Rueter transferred to EOVAHCS as the Chief Nurse of Outpatient Services in April 2017. She began her VA career in 2008 at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center (VAMC) in New York and has also worked at the Tampa, Fla., and Dublin, Ga., VAMCs before coming to Muskogee.

She began her nursing career after graduating from Fulton-Montgomery Community College in New York with an Associate of Applied Science degree. Dr. Rueter continued her education earning a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina and her master’s degree and doctorate from the University of Phoenix.