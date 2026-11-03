Ms. Porter leads executive operations across a broad VA portfolio that includes Patient Advocacy, Environmental Management Service, Police, Prosthetics, Safety and Emergency Management Services, Education, Site Management, Informatics, Privacy, and the Center for Development and Civic Engagement. She also serves as Executive Liaison to the Veterans Canteen Service. Her leadership draws on her service as a Navy Corpsman and on a career that has taken her from frontline support to senior executive roles.

Her VA journey began as a Medical Support Assistant at the VA San Diego Healthcare System. At the Minneapolis VA Health Care System, she moved into leadership in Education, Primary Care, and Specialty Medicine, where she helped open community outpatient clinics in rural areas and expanded access to care for Veterans. At the VA Northern California Health Care System, which serves more than 144,000 Veterans, she advanced through executive roles as Executive Assistant to the Associate Director for Patient Care Services (ADPCS), Associate Director, and Deputy Director, while also serving in acting capacities as Public Affairs Officer, Group Practice Manager, and Associate Director. She later broadened her perspective through an Assistant Director detail at the VA Central California Health Care System.

Ms. Porter brings strong clinical and administrative insight to organizational improvement and workplace safety. She leads with compassion and collaboration, with a steadfast focus on delivering exceptional experiences for Veterans and employees alike.

Ms. Porter holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Phoenix and a Master's degree in Management, with a concentration in Healthcare Administration, from the College of St. Scholastica. She is a graduate of the 2022 VISN 21 Leadership Development Institute, 2022 Leadership VA, and 2023 Healthcare Leadership Development Program, and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).