Jonathan M. Plasencia, MBA, FACHE, was appointed Associate Director and Chief Operating Officer at the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System on May 1, 2017. Mr. Plasencia oversees all major administrative services that support quality patient-centered care.

The medical center serves a 25-county area with approximately 52,000 veterans enrolled. There are currently 61 operating beds, including inpatient behavioral health and inpatient rehabilitation. The medical center also operates an outpatient clinic at the Muskogee facility and outpatient clinics in Muskogee, Tulsa, McAlester, Idabel and Vinita.

As one of the leading employers in the city of Muskogee, the hospital has an annual budget in excess of $380 million and employs over 1,480 people. The hospital supports the National Cemetery in Fort Gibson and the Vet Center in Tulsa.

Mr. Plasencia began his VA career at the San Diego VA Health Care System as a Technical Career Field intern in November 2008. Upon successful completion of that program, he moved to the Long Beach VA Health Care System to be the Chief of Prosthetics from 2010 - 2014. He then became the Chief of Prosthetics at the Iowa City VA Health Care System until May 2017 where he won the Prosthetics Service of the Year in 2016. He also served in various leadership roles throughout the Veterans Health Administration and has a record of accomplishment in operational excellence.

Mr. Plasencia earned his bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of California at San Diego and a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of California at Irvine’s Paul Merage School of Business. He is a graduate of the Health Care Leadership Development Program and a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives. He is also a U.S. Navy Veteran and served during Operation Enduring Freedom.