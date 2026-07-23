She is responsible for the day-to-day management of the facility’s $420 million annual budget and approximately 1,800 employees.

As Chief Executive Officer, she provides leadership and strategic guidance to this primary and secondary care center that covers 25 counties in eastern Oklahoma. With approximately 52,000 Veterans enrolled, the healthcare system currently operates 67 beds, including inpatient behavioral health and inpatient rehabilitation, and oversees outpatient clinics in Muskogee, Tulsa, McAlester, Vinita, and Idabel.

Dr. Denning, who is also an Army Veteran, has vast experience in organizational management, process improvement, staff development, and conflict resolution. She strives for excellence in healthcare using LEAN principles, evidence-based practice, and data analytics to improve safety and organizational practice. She is focused on development strategies engaging teams across all domains to increase healthcare for Veterans. Her long-standing and varied career within VHA demonstrates her talent in leading change and building solid professional coalitions with all stakeholders.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Marion University in Indianapolis, Ind., and graduated with a master’s in Nursing from Anderson University in Anderson, Ind. She later obtained her Doctor of Nursing Practice from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Penn. Dr. Denning is a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing and other healthcare organizations. She is also a graduate of the VHA Healthcare Leadership Development Program.