Mark Morgan was appointed Medical Center Director at the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System on June 12, 2016. He is responsible for the day-to-day management of the facility’s $380 million annual budget and approximately 1,480 employees. As Chief Executive Officer, he provides leadership and strategic guidance to this primary and secondary care center that has 30 active health professional training affiliations, including an affiliation with the University of Oklahoma at Tulsa.

The medical center serves a 25-county area with approximately 52,000 veterans enrolled. There are currently 61 operating beds, including inpatient behavioral health and inpatient rehabilitation. The medical center also operates an outpatient clinic at the Muskogee facility and outpatient clinics in Muskogee, Tulsa, McAlester, Idabel and Vinita.

Morgan is a senior healthcare executive with over 28 years of experience in healthcare administration, strategic planning, operations, logistics, human resources, compliance, safety, security and emergency management.

Most recently, he was the Compliance and Business Integrity Officer for South Central VA Health Care Network (VISN) 16. Morgan has served in several key leadership positions including Acting Director for the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System in Little Rock, Ark. and Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System in Biloxi, Miss., Associate Director of the Miami VA Health Care System and Assistant Director of the Portland VA Medical Center. He started his VA career in VISN 16 at the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System in Little Rock as the Assistant Chief of the Central Business Office.

Morgan also served in the U.S. Army as a Medical Service Corps Officer, and retired in 2007 after 20 years of active service. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Florida and a Master's of Healthcare Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.