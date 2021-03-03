Dr. Michael Prior is the Chief of Staff at the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS).

Dr. Michael Prior was appointed Chief of Staff of the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) on September 16, 2018.

He is responsible for the clinical services such as Behavioral Medicine, Dental, Pathology, Laboratory, Primary Care, Medical Service, Radiology/Nuclear Medicine, Social Work and Surgery at the main hospital in Muskogee and the clinical services at the outpatient clinics located in Tulsa, McAlester, Vinita and Idabel.

Prior joined EOVAHCS in January 2018 as the Deputy Chief of Staff. He previously worked at the Marion VA Medical Center in Illinois as the Director of Heart Rhythm and Cardiac Device Management in the Cardiology Department from 2014 to 2017. He also worked in Cardiology at the St. Louis VA Medical Center from 2012 to 2014.

He received his medical degree from Far Eastern University in Manila, Philippines, completing his medical education with the New Jersey College of Medicine & Dentistry (Fifth Pathway Clinical Clerkship) the following year.

After concluding his Internal Medicine residency at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City, he went to Cardiology Fellowship training at the Cleveland Clinic and University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. Most recently, he earned a graduate business degree with a master’s in Health Administration from St. Louis University, College of Public Health and Social Justice.

Dr. Prior is a Diplomate with the American Board of Internal Medicine with board certification in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Disease, and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. He is also a fellow member of the American College of Cardiology, a Silver Heart member of the Clinical Council for the American Heart Association, and a member of the ACHE Physician Executives Forum.