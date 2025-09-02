Dr. Campbell is a seasoned healthcare leader with over 15 years of nursing leadership and healthcare management. Through his previous roles, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the strategic direction of nursing services, patient care delivery, and clinical excellence within the organization. He has held various nursing leadership positions, starting from a staff nurse role and progressively advancing to managerial and executive roles. Dr. Campbell began his VA Career at the Hampton VA as a Nurse Manager.

Outside of his professional endeavors, Dr. Campbell is the proud father of eight children ranging in age from 22 years old down to 4 years old. His father honorably served in the Navy as a Lt. (Chaplain) and was laid to rest in Hampton VA Cemetery. He is an avid weekend warrior and believes that physical wellness is key to helping balance the mental and emotional challenges that come with leadership positions.

Dr. Campbell enjoys engaging in community events targeted at improving the lives of the underprivileged and underrepresented. He believes in giving back to the community and advocates for healthcare equity and access for underserved populations.