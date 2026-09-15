25th Anniversary 9/11 Remembrance at Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic

On the 25th Anniversary of Sept 11, our community gathered at the Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic to mark the 25th anniversary of September 11th. Veterans, first responders, firefighters, police officers, and clinic staff came together around the flagpole to remember, reflect, and honor all those impacted by that fateful day.

We heard moving remarks from local firefighters LT Timothy Robinson and Matthew Lay, and TPD officers Jackson and Kirby, as we shared personal stories of where we were on 9/11 and what that day means to us. Our heartfelt thanks to Jeremy Duffield for the National Anthem and Chaplain Carter Check for the opening prayer.

At 8:46 am and 9:03 am, bell tolls and moments of silence reminded us of the lives lost and the courage displayed at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Through open mic reflections, every story echoed the unity and resilience that brings us together year after year.

Special shout out to Ernest Childers VA employees Lashawn Jackson and Michael Motley for all their assistance in making today’s event meaningful and memorable. And a warm thank you to Catoosa Flowers for their generous donation of 100 carnations, adding a beautiful touch to our ceremony.

We are grateful for everyone who participated—those who spoke, those who listened, and all who keep the memory of 9/11 alive. May we continue to honor the legacy of this day through compassion, strength, and community.

#NeverForget #911Anniversary #VACommunity #HonorAndRemember