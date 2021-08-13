Almost 44% of our Veterans are Fully Vaccinated

Since receiving COVID-19 vaccination in December 2020, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System has administered 29,785 COVID-19 vaccine shots to Veterans. A total of 15,002 Veterans are fully vaccinated which amounts to 43.51%.

Due to the surge of the Delta variant, VA encourages Veterans to consider a COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself and your family members. You have the option of getting the Moderna vaccine which consist of two shots, or the J&J/Janssen vaccine which is one shot.

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics - Walk-ins welcome

VA holds daily walk-in COVID vaccine clinics at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center and Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic.

Muskogee: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Check-in with Primary Care Blue Team

Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center

1011 Honor Heights Dr., Muskogee, OK

Tulsa: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Check-in with Primary Care Red Team on 2nd Floor

Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic

8921 S. Mingo Rd., Tulsa, OK

Veterans can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment by calling 888-397-8387. Spouses and caregivers should call 888-397-8387, ext. 3900 to register for a vaccine.