Almost 44% of our Veterans are Fully Vaccinated
Since receiving COVID-19 vaccination in December 2020, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System has administered 29,785 COVID-19 vaccine shots to Veterans. A total of 15,002 Veterans are fully vaccinated which amounts to 43.51%.
Due to the surge of the Delta variant, VA encourages Veterans to consider a COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself and your family members. You have the option of getting the Moderna vaccine which consist of two shots, or the J&J/Janssen vaccine which is one shot.
COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics - Walk-ins welcome
VA holds daily walk-in COVID vaccine clinics at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center and Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic.
Muskogee: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Check-in with Primary Care Blue Team
Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
1011 Honor Heights Dr., Muskogee, OK
Tulsa: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Check-in with Primary Care Red Team on 2nd Floor
Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic
8921 S. Mingo Rd., Tulsa, OK
Veterans can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment by calling 888-397-8387. Spouses and caregivers should call 888-397-8387, ext. 3900 to register for a vaccine.