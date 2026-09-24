The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System hosted its Bartlesville Non‑Enrolled Veterans Townhall this week—an event designed to connect with Veterans who are not yet enrolled in VA health care.

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System hosted its Bartlesville Non‑Enrolled Veterans Townhall this week—an event designed to connect with Veterans who are not yet enrolled in VA health care and strengthen community outreach efforts. Although attendance was smaller than anticipated, the conversations were anything but small.

Dr. Denning, Kimberly R., who has been closely involved in the planning and leadership of Non‑Enrolled Townhall initiatives, engaged each Veteran with genuine interest and energy. Topics ranged widely—from how the VA can improve services, streamline access, and address community needs, to light‑hearted conversations about chickens, coyotes, and rural life. The dialogue showcased Dr. Denning’s ability to meet Veterans where they are, making space for both serious concerns and friendly banter.

Despite the low turnout, the event succeeded in its purpose: connection. Veterans expressed appreciation for the personal engagement, and staff remarked that smaller groups often allow deeper, more meaningful conversations. The enrollment and outreach team—whose efforts were highlighted during planning—provided onsite support and information for Veterans seeking to understand their options for VA health care.

This Townhall is part of a larger system‑wide effort to reach unenrolled Veterans, identify their needs, and bring them into the VA community. According to planning discussions, these events help the organization strengthen its bond with rural Veterans and ensure they have access to the care they have earned. The personalized nature of the Bartlesville session demonstrated exactly why these engagements matter.

In the end, the size of the crowd didn’t determine the success of the event—the quality of the conversation did. By listening, engaging, and sometimes laughing alongside the community, the VA team showed that even small Townhalls can make the organization stronger, better, and more connected to the Veterans it serves.