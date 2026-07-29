Daughters of the American Revolution donation brings dignity to Tulsa Veterans experiencing homelessness

A generous donation from the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is helping veterans experiencing homelessness in the Tulsa area reclaim a sense of dignity—one shower and one load of laundry at a time.

There are currently more than 160 veterans experiencing homelessness in the Tulsa area. Our program aims to serve these veterans by connecting them to critical services and housing. Thanks to the support of the DAR, we were able to purchase and install a washer and dryer in April 2026, expanding the shower and laundry services we first began offering in May 2025. Since that time, veterans experiencing homelessness have completed 119 loads of laundry and 115 showers.

The impact of these services is deeply personal. Recently, an older couple currently residing in their truck came in to use the laundry and shower facilities. They shared that it had been a month since they were last able to shower or wash their clothes. Deeply appreciative of the opportunity, one of them expressed:

"Being able to access showers and laundry… it's a small thing, but very much appreciated. I feel clean today and like I can stand taller."

The Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit, nonpartisan women's service organization founded in 1890 and dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, and patriotism. With members across the country and around the world, the DAR carries out a wide range of community service initiatives, including robust support for active-duty military, veterans, and their families.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the DAR—and in particular to Orriene First Denslow, Ed.D., Oklahoma State DAR (OSDAR) Honorary State Regent and CDCE Representative for Eastern Oklahoma—for their generosity and commitment to those who have served our country. Their support is making a tangible difference in the lives of veterans in our community, restoring not only cleanliness, but dignity and hope.