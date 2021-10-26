Eastern Oklahoma VA expands Offering of COVID-19 Booster Shots

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) is now offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine booster shots to enrolled Veterans, as well as their spouses and caregivers.

This decision follows the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation for a booster dose of the Moderna or J&J vaccine:

For those who completed a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at least 6 months after their second dose:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings.

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions.

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.

For those who had a J&J COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated at least 2 months ago.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

How to get your Booster Shot

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine booster shots will be given on a walk-in basis. EOVAHCS does not offer the Pfizer vaccine.



Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center

1011 Honor Heights Drive, Muskogee, OK

Walk-in clinic located near Pharmacy and the Agent Cashier on the 1st floor

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.



Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic

8921 South Mingo Road, Tulsa, OK

Red Team (Primary Care) on 2nd floor.

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.



McAlester VA Clinic

2 East Clark Bass Boulevard, The Doctor's Building, McAlester, OK

Walk-in boosters will be given by primary care.

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



McCurtain County VA Clinic

903 South East Washington Street, Idabel, OK

Walk-in boosters will be given by primary care.

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Vinita VA Clinic

269 South 7th Street, Vinita, OK

Walk-in boosters will be given by primary care.

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Free Booster shots outside VA

If you choose, you can also receive your booster shot at no cost to you outside of VA. You can locate a vaccine site at Vaccines.gov - Search for COVID-19 vaccine locations. Make sure to take your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card when you go.