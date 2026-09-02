Eastern Oklahoma VA Staff Drive Improvements Through Lean Yellow Belt Projects

Yellow Belt projects empower frontline staff members to make improvements to their everyday processes and to better serve our nation’s Veterans.

Four Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System employees are demonstrating how frontline-led innovation can improve daily operations, strengthen patient safety, and create meaningful value for Veterans and the organization.

Through Lean Yellow Belt certification projects, Neil Sood, McKayla Cecil, Carrisa Chesser, and Ashley Swaidner identified opportunities to reduce waste, standardize processes, and improve the way care and support services are delivered. Together, their projects represent an estimated $121,731.79 in cost savings and cost avoidance.

“Yellow Belt projects empower frontline staff members to make improvements to their everyday processes and to better serve our nation’s Veterans,” said Cory Cole, Health Systems Redesign Specialist.

Improving Processes Across Services

Neil Sood, Environmental Management Services, developed a wax disposal strategy designed to improve the handling and disposal of floor wax materials. The project generated an estimated $1,448.79 in cost savings while supporting more efficient environmental management practices.

McKayla Cecil focused on reducing unnecessary waste from plastic barriers used on chairs, hoses, and deliveries. By evaluating where these materials were needed and where alternatives could safely be used, Cecil’s project produced an estimated $24,301 in cost savings.

Carrisa Chesser’s project centered on standardizing Quality and Patient Safety Goal reporting. Consistent reporting processes help teams access clearer information, support accountability, and identify opportunities for ongoing improvement. The project created an estimated $9,982 in cost savings.

Ashley Swaidner led a project focused on the transition of dental care for Veterans in state Veterans homes. The initiative resulted in an estimated $86,000 in cost avoidance, helping ensure Veterans continue to receive needed dental services while improving coordination and stewardship of resources.

Building a Culture of Continuous Improvement

Completing a Lean Yellow Belt certification in a health care setting is a significant achievement. Yellow Belt participants gain foundational knowledge of Lean tools and techniques that help them recognize inefficiencies, examine workflows, and implement practical improvements.

These projects may begin with everyday processes, but their impact can extend across the organization. By reducing waste, improving consistency, and streamlining services, staff can help create smoother operations and better experiences for Veterans, their families, and employees.

Lean Yellow Belt certification also helps foster a culture of continuous improvement. It gives employees the tools and confidence to take ownership of challenges within their work areas, test meaningful solutions, and contribute to the long-term success of Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System.

The achievements of Sood, Cecil, Chesser, and Swaidner highlight the value of empowering employees to improve the work they know best—ultimately supporting VA’s mission to provide exceptional care and service to the Veterans who have earned it.