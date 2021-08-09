New Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic opens in Tulsa

On July 19, the new Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic, located at 8921 South Mingo Road. in Tulsa, opened its doors for Veterans in Eastern Oklahoma. The clinic located at 9322 East 41st Street is no longer seeing patients.

New clinic services include:

A-H

Audiology, Blind and low vision rehabilitation, COVID-19 testing and vaccines, Cancer care, Cardiology, Dental, Dietary care, Dermatology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, General Surgery, Hand Surgery, Hematology

I-P

Lab, Mental Health, MOVE! Program, Nephrology, Neurology, Optometry, Orthopedics, Otolaryngology, Pain Management, Palliative Care, Patient Advocates, Pharmacy, Physical Therapy, Primary Care, Podiatry, Prosthetic and Sensory Aids, Pulmonary

R-Z

Radiology, Rheumatology, Social Work, Telehealth, Urology, Veteran Service Officers, Women’s Clinic, Wound Care

Enroll for VA Health Care

To enroll for VA health care, please visit Register For Care | VA Eastern Oklahoma Health Care | Veterans Affairs.

Appointments

To schedule an appointment with the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System, please call 888-397-8387.

Volunteering

To volunteer at the new Tulsa clinic, please email O’lei Pettit at olei.pettit@va.gov or 918-628-2784.