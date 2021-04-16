New Online Travel Pay Website

Beginning November 2, 2020 Veterans, caregivers, and beneficiaries who are eligible for reimbursement of mileage and other travel expenses to and from approved health care appointments can now enter claims in the new Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS).

BTSSS simplifies the current claim submission process for beneficiaries and ensures timely processing and payment of travel reimbursements.

Submit claims online 24/7, 365 days a year

Track the status of submitted claims

Reduce processing time for submitted claims

Use self-help tools to make claim submissions fast and easy

Visit AccessVA, select submit a travel claim, and logon using a DS Log on account.

A DS Logon is an ID issued by DoD that will allows Veterans and caregivers to access many VA and DoD sites with one user username and password. Need a DS Log on?

To find out more about BTSSS or the new self-service system visit: https://www.va.gov/health-care/get-reimbursed-for-travel-pay/ or call the Beneficiary Travel help Desk for Veterans and caregivers at 1-855-574-7292.