One Team. One Mission., EOVAHCS Suicide Prevention

This free community event brought together nearly 300 attendees, including Veterans, Service Members, health care professionals, first responders, and community members dedicated to the mission of preventing suicide.

Story written by Heidi T. Pham, Social Worker, Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System, Suicide Prevention

On September 24th, the EOVAHCS Suicide Prevention Team alongside Eagle OPS hosted One Team. One Mission., an event dedicated to bringing awareness to Veteran mental health and suicide prevention through community support, education, and care connection. This free community event brought together nearly 300 attendees, including Veterans, Service Members, health care professionals, first responders, and community members dedicated to the mission of preventing suicide.

This event featured an inspiring keynote from Army Veteran and social media influencer Austin von Letkemann, as well as a Veterans panel dedicated to highlighting the importance of military culture in health care. Attendees had opportunities to learn about best practices in suicide prevention and Veteran care, participate in an immersive dementia simulation, connect with community resources, and access VA benefits and services.

At the heart of this event was the One Team. One Mission. philosophy: no single individual, agency, or organization can do this work alone. Our efforts become stronger when they are connected, and it takes a community to change the conversation about suicide. Together, we share the mission by letting others know they are not alone and that there is help available. Nobody has to fight alone. If you are struggling, dial 988 then press 1 to connect with help today.

More photos from this impactful event can be found at https://www.facebook.com/media/set?set=a.1516753183819034&type=