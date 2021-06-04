Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA Eastern Oklahoma health care community.

Upgrade Your My HealtheVet Advanced Account to Premium

Why upgrade your Advanced account to the Premium level?

my HealtheVet logo

Tulsa VA Pharmacy is Moving

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will open the new Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic on July 19, 2021 at 8921 S. Mingo Rd. in Tulsa. The new facility will replace the current Tulsa clinic at 9322 East 41st Street.

Tulsa Pharmacy

New Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic in Tulsa

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will open the new Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic on July 19, 2021 at 8921 S. Mingo Rd. in Tulsa. The new facility will replace the current Tulsa clinic at 9322 East 41st Street, which will close on August 8, 2021.

Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic

Federal funding approved for new Tulsa VA Hospital

On Dec. 27, 2020, the president signed a law approving $120 million in federal funding for a new Veterans Hospital in Tulsa (VHiT), which will be the first hospital to be built under the Communities Helping Invest through Property and Improvements Needed for Veterans Act of 2016 (CHIP-IN Act).

Tulsa Hospital Rendering

New Online Travel Pay Website

Beginning November 2, 2020 Veterans, caregivers, and beneficiaries who are eligible for reimbursement of mileage and other travel expenses to and from approved health care appointments can now enter claims in the new Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS).

Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System

VA Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers expands eligibility to Veterans of earlier eras

VA recognizes the critical role family caregivers play in enabling Veterans to stay in their homes, surrounded by their loved ones. That’s why VA has announced the expansion of the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC).

caregiver

Opening July 19, 2021: New Tulsa VA Outpatient Clinic

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) will open the new Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic on July 19, 2021 at 8921 S. Mingo Rd. in Tulsa. The new facility will replace the current Tulsa clinic at 9322 East 41st Street.

Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic
Prev
5 6 7