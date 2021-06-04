Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Eastern Oklahoma health care community.
Upgrade Your My HealtheVet Advanced Account to Premium
Why upgrade your Advanced account to the Premium level?
Tulsa VA Pharmacy is Moving
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will open the new Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic on July 19, 2021 at 8921 S. Mingo Rd. in Tulsa. The new facility will replace the current Tulsa clinic at 9322 East 41st Street.
New Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic in Tulsa
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will open the new Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic on July 19, 2021 at 8921 S. Mingo Rd. in Tulsa. The new facility will replace the current Tulsa clinic at 9322 East 41st Street, which will close on August 8, 2021.
Federal funding approved for new Tulsa VA Hospital
On Dec. 27, 2020, the president signed a law approving $120 million in federal funding for a new Veterans Hospital in Tulsa (VHiT), which will be the first hospital to be built under the Communities Helping Invest through Property and Improvements Needed for Veterans Act of 2016 (CHIP-IN Act).
New Online Travel Pay Website
Beginning November 2, 2020 Veterans, caregivers, and beneficiaries who are eligible for reimbursement of mileage and other travel expenses to and from approved health care appointments can now enter claims in the new Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS).
VA Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers expands eligibility to Veterans of earlier eras
VA recognizes the critical role family caregivers play in enabling Veterans to stay in their homes, surrounded by their loved ones. That’s why VA has announced the expansion of the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC).
Opening July 19, 2021: New Tulsa VA Outpatient Clinic
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) will open the new Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic on July 19, 2021 at 8921 S. Mingo Rd. in Tulsa. The new facility will replace the current Tulsa clinic at 9322 East 41st Street.