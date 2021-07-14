Upgrade Your My HealtheVet Advanced Account to Premium

Why upgrade your Advanced account to the Premium level?

For registered My HealtheVet users, Advanced accounts will change to Basic accounts on September 1, 2021.

When this change occurs, My HealtheVet Advanced account users registered as VA patients and CHAMPVA Beneficiaries will not be able to:

Request and track VA prescription refills

View allergies from the electronic VA health record

This is because a Basic account offers limited access to My HealtheVet features. With a Basic account, you can only access medical libraries and enter personal data into journals and other tools to track your health measures.

What are the benefits of upgrading my current Advanced account to the Premium level?

A Premium account provides VA patients with more tools and information than an Advanced account for managing health care. With a Premium account, you can manage your care using the full suite of tools and services available on My HealtheVet. A Premium account lets you:

Access more of your VA health records

Request and track VA prescription refills

Send secure messages to your VA health care team

Manage your VA appointments

View and download medical images and reports

View your military service information

Protect your account with more security

How do I get a Premium account?

Getting a My HealtheVet Premium account is a simple process. You can upgrade your current Advanced account to Premium online. Use the step-by-step guide on My HealtheVet to upgrade your account. A My HealtheVet Premium account is free.

Get a My HealtheVet Premium account today and gain access to more information about your health.

Local My HealtheVet coordinator

For questions about this change or help with upgrading your account, please call 918-577-3824.