Pharmacy PGY1 Residency Program

About the program

Overview

The VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System is located within the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and is a 192-bed tertiary care facility that also serves over 60,000 patients in primary care. We provide more than 630,000 encounters and process over 1,600,000 prescriptions annually.

Our ASHP-accredited PGY1 Residency consists of three residents and is a 12-month program which starts in late June/early July. It is designed to provide professional training in various clinical rotations, inpatient and outpatient pharmacy services, pharmacokinetic dosing, patient education and counseling, and administrative services. We offer opportunities to participate in direct patient care as a provider in a number of clinical settings such as geriatrics, palliative care, ambulatory care, internal medicine, infectious diseases, critical care, mental health, oncology/infusion clinic, investigational drugs, and many more. We also provide a longitudinal, comprehensive research experience and a wide variety of teaching opportunities. Additional projects and activities throughout the year are designed to assist with the residents’ development as a skilled clinical pharmacist and achievement of both the residents’ personal and residency-specific goals.

Purpose statement

The PGY1 residency program builds on Doctor of Pharmacy education to facilitate development of clinical pharmacists who are responsible for medication-related care of patients, eligible for board certification, and eligible for PGY2 pharmacy residency training.

Program goals

Ability to provide exemplary patient-centered care in multiple practice environments

Serve as valuable members of the health care team in achieving optimal medication therapy

Effectively and confidently communicate assessments and recommendations to interdisciplinary team members and patients

Demonstrate skill in educating patients and health care professionals

Gain experience in project management

Gain proficiency in the medication-use process and develop an understanding of the technology required to support this process

Commit to the profession of pharmacy

Take ownership of practice areas and responsibilities

Develop leadership through a positive professional attitude

Residency components