Can I get paid back for national test fees?

Yes. We’ll pay you back for the cost of the test, including registration and administrative fees. We’ll charge your entitlement based on the amount we paid back to you.

Check the rates page for the benefit you’re using to find out how we’ll charge your entitlement.

Find the rates page for the benefit you’re using

To get paid back for national tests, you must already be covered under 1 of these benefits:

Post-9/11 GI Bill (Chapter 33), or

Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (Chapter 30), or

Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (Chapter 1606), or

Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (Chapter 35)

Find out how to apply for VA education benefits

How many tests can I get paid back for?

We’ll pay for as many national tests you want to take as long as you have remaining entitlement and use your benefits within the time limit. We’ll pay you back even if you don’t pass the test. We’ll also pay you back if you need to take the same test more than once.

What types of national tests will my benefits cover?

Your benefits will cover only tests approved for the GI Bill. We’ll pay you back for the approved national tests listed here. If you don’t see a test listed, it may be a valid test that’s just not yet approved. We encourage you to submit an application for reimbursement.

Approved college admissions tests:

SAT (formerly “Scholastic Assessment Test”)

ACT (American College Testing)

TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language)

Approved tests that you can take to earn college credits:

AP (Advanced Placement Examination)

CLEP (College-Level Examination Program)

DSST (DANTES Subject Standardized Tests)

Approved graduate school admissions tests:

GMAT (Graduate Management Admission Test)

GRE (Graduate Record Examination)

LSAT (Law School Admission Test)

MAT (Miller Analogies Test)

Approved admissions tests for pre-health professional programs:

DAT (Dental Admission Test)

MCAT (Medical College Admission Test)

OAT (Optometry Admission Test)

Check the approved fees for these tests

We won’t pay you back for these fees and costs

Pretest costs

Fees to get scores quickly

Optional items not required to take an approved test

How do I get paid back for national tests?

You’ll need to submit a reimbursement form for your national test.

When you submit your form, you must include these:

A copy of the receipt for the testing fee, and

A copy of the test results

You can fill out our form to request reimbursement in 1 of these 3 ways:

Option 1: Request reimbursement online

You can submit a request for reimbursement online right now.

Option 2: Upload your PDF form online

First, fill out a Request for Reimbursement of National Exam Fee (VA Form 22-0810).

Get VA Form 22-0810 to download

Then, upload a copy of your completed form using the QuickSubmit tool.

Upload your completed form using QuickSubmit

Option 3: Mail your form

First, fill out a Request for Reimbursement of National Exam Fee (VA Form 22-0810).

Get VA Form 22-0810 to download

Then mail your completed form to us.

Find your regional processing office address