Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (Chapter 30) rates

For correspondence training

We’ll pay 55% of the established cost for the number of lessons you complete by mail, online, or in some other way. You’ll need to submit completed lessons to get these payments.

Learn more about correspondence training

For flight training

We’ll pay for 60% of the approved charges. We’ll charge your entitlement at the rate of 1 month for every $2,438.00 in fees we pay for flight training.

Learn more about flight training

For licensing and certification test fees

We’ll pay up to $2,000 for qualifying licensing and certification test fees. We’ll charge your entitlement at the rate of 1 month for every $2,438.00 in fees we pay for licensing and certification tests.

Learn more about licensing and certification tests

For national test fees

There’s no limit on how much we’ll reimburse you for national test fees. We’ll charge your entitlement at the rate of 1 month for every $2,438.00 in fees we pay for national tests.

Learn more about national tests and prep courses

MGIB-AD rates if you served between 2 and 3 years on active duty

Effective October 1, 2024

The MGIB-AD rates listed here are for October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025. We’ll pay you directly each month. We call these the 2-year rates.

For institutions of higher learning

These monthly rates are for courses at colleges and universities.

The amounts listed here are for a full month of enrollment. We’ll pay you a percentage of the full month’s rate based on the number of days that you’re enrolled in the month. We call this a prorated payment. For example, if your school starts on the 20th, you would get a payment for 10 days of enrollment that month. Your payment would be 1/3 of the monthly rate.

We’ll pay you up to the rate listed here based on how many courses you’re taking:

Full-time enrollment: $1,978.00 for each full month

$1,978.00 for each full month 3/4-time enrollment: $1,483.50 for each full month

$1,483.50 for each full month 1/2-time enrollment: $989.00 for each full month

Note: If your program is approved as co-op training, we’ll pay you up to $1,978.00 for each full month. Co-op training is a full-time program that alternates between classroom training and work experience at a business.

If you’re enrolled less than 1/2 time, we’ll pay you up to the amount listed here for every month you’re enrolled—but no more than the cost of your tuition and fees:

Less than 1/2-time and more than 1/4-time enrollment: $989.00 for each full month (or the cost of your tuition and fees, whichever is less)

$989.00 for each full month (or the cost of your tuition and fees, whichever is less) 1/4-time enrollment or less: $494.50 for each full month (or the cost of your tuition and fees, whichever is less)

If your tuition and fees are less than the monthly rate, we’ll send you a lump sum (1 payment) at the start of each term.

Example: If you’re enrolled less than 1/2 time and more than 1/4 time, and you attend a 90-day term, you may get up to $2,967.00 for the term ($989.00 per month x 3). But if your tuition and fees are less than $2,967.00, then we’ll send you the amount of your tuition and fees at the start of the term instead.

Learn more about getting an undergraduate or graduate degree

In-state tuition rates

You may be able to get in-state tuition rates at a public school even if you haven’t lived in the state where the school is located.

Learn more about in-state tuition rates

For non-college degree programs

These monthly rates are for trade and vocational schools.

The amounts listed here are for a full month of enrollment. We’ll pay you a percentage of the full month’s rate based on the number of days that you’re enrolled in the month. We call this a prorated payment. For example, if your school starts on the 20th, you would get a payment for 10 days of enrollment that month. Your payment would be 1/3 of the monthly rate.

We’ll pay you up to the rate listed here based on your scheduled clock hours per week:

Full-time enrollment: $1,978.00 for each full month

$1,978.00 for each full month 3/4-time enrollment: $1,483.50 for each full month

$1,483.50 for each full month 1/2-time enrollment: $989.00 for each full month

If you’re enrolled less than 1/2 time, we’ll pay you up to the amount listed here for every month you’re enrolled—but no more than the cost of your tuition and fees:

Less than 1/2-time and more than 1/4-time enrollment: $989.00 for each full month (or the cost of your tuition and fees, whichever is less)

$989.00 for each full month (or the cost of your tuition and fees, whichever is less) 1/4-time enrollment or less: $494.50 for each full month (or the cost of your tuition and fees, whichever is less)

If your tuition and fees are less than the monthly rate, we’ll send you a lump sum (1 payment) at the start of each term.

Example: If you’re enrolled less than 1/2 time and more than 1/4 time, and you attend a 90-day program, you may get up to $2,967.00 ($989.00 per month x 3). But if your tuition and fees are less than $2,967.00, then we’ll send you the amount of your tuition and fees at the start of the program instead.

Learn more about non-college degree programs