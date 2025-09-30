Past rates: 2024-25 MGIB-AD
Get the past Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (MGIB-AD) rates for October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025. And learn about how we determine your rate.
How we determine your rate
We base your monthly rate (or payment amount) on these 2 factors:
- The type of education or training you’re getting, and
- How many courses you’re taking—or how far along you are in your on-the-job training or apprenticeship program
You may get less than the full rate each month if any of these are true:
- You’re enrolled in fewer courses than what we consider to be full time, or
- Your clock hours per week are less than what we consider to be full time, or
- You’re getting on-the-job training, or
- You’re in an apprenticeship program, or
- You’ve served less than 3 continuous years on active duty
Note: If you have a kicker (sometimes called “college fund”) or take part in the $600 Buy-Up program, you may get more money each month than the full-time enrollment rate. We’ll add the kicker or buy-up amount to your monthly payment.
MGIB-AD rates if you served at least 3 continuous years (without a break) on active duty
Effective October 1, 2024
The MGIB-AD rates listed here are for October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025. We’ll pay you directly each month. We call these the 3-year rates.
For institutions of higher learning
These monthly rates are for courses at colleges and universities.
The amounts listed here are for a full month of enrollment. We’ll pay you a percentage of the full month’s rate based on the number of days that you’re enrolled in the month. We call this a prorated payment. For example, if your school starts on the 20th, you would get a payment for 10 days of enrollment that month. Your payment would be 1/3 of the monthly rate.
We’ll pay you up to the rate listed here based on how many courses you’re taking:
- Full-time enrollment: $2,438.00 for each full month
- 3/4-time enrollment: $1,828.50 for each full month
- 1/2-time enrollment: $1,219.00 for each full month
Note: If your program is approved as co-op training, we’ll pay you up to $2,438.00 for each full month. Co-op training is a full-time program that alternates between classroom training and work experience at a business.
If you’re enrolled less than 1/2 time, we’ll pay you up to the amount listed here for every month you’re enrolled—but no more than the cost of your tuition and fees:
- Less than 1/2-time and more than 1/4-time enrollment: $1,219.00 for each full month (or the cost of your tuition and fees, whichever is less)
- 1/4-time enrollment or less: $609.50 for each full month (or the cost of your tuition and fees, whichever is less)
If your tuition and fees are less than the monthly rate, we’ll send you a lump sum (1 payment) at the start of each term.
Example: If you’re enrolled less than 1/2 time and more than 1/4 time, and you attend a 90-day term, you may get up to $3,657.00 for the term ($1,219.00 per month x 3). But if your tuition and fees are less than $3,657.00, then we’ll send you the amount of your tuition and fees at the start of the term instead.
In-state tuition rates
You may be able to get in-state tuition rates at a public school even if you haven’t lived in the state where the school is located.
For non-college degree programs
These monthly rates are for trade and vocational schools.
The amounts listed here are for a full month of enrollment. We’ll pay you a percentage of the full month’s rate based on the number of days that you’re enrolled in the month. We call this a prorated payment. For example, if your school starts on the 20th, you would get a payment for 10 days of enrollment that month. Your payment would be 1/3 of the monthly rate.
We’ll pay you up to the monthly rate listed here based on your scheduled clock hours per week:
- Full-time enrollment: $2,438.00 for each full month
- 3/4-time enrollment: $1,828.50 for each full month
- 1/2-time enrollment: $1,219.00 for each full month
If you’re enrolled less than 1/2 time, we’ll pay you up to the amount listed here for every month you’re enrolled—but no more than the cost of your tuition and fees:
- Less than 1/2-time and more than 1/4-time enrollment: $1,219.00 for each full month (or the cost of your tuition and fees, whichever is less)
- 1/4-time enrollment or less: $609.50 for each full month (or the cost of your tuition and fees, whichever is less)
If your tuition and fees are less than the monthly rate, we’ll send you a lump sum (1 payment) at the start of each term.
Example: If you’re enrolled less than 1/2 time and more than 1/4 time, and you attend a 90-day program, you may get up to $3,657.00 ($1,219.00 per month x 3). But if your tuition and fees are less than $3,657.00, then we’ll send you the amount of your tuition and fees at the start of the program instead.
For on-the-job training and apprenticeships
This is how much we’ll pay you each month based on how far along you are in your training:
- Months 1 to 6: $1,828.50 for each full month
- Months 7 to 12: $1,340.90 for each full month
- After the first year: $853.30 for each full month
Note: To get the full amount listed here, you must have worked at least 120 hours each month. As your payments go down, your entitlement charges also go down.
For correspondence training
We’ll pay 55% of the established cost for the number of lessons you complete by mail, online, or in some other way. You’ll need to submit completed lessons to get these payments.
For flight training
We’ll pay for 60% of the approved charges. We’ll charge your entitlement at the rate of 1 month for every $2,438.00 in fees we pay for flight training.
For licensing and certification test fees
We’ll pay up to $2,000 for qualifying licensing and certification test fees. We’ll charge your entitlement at the rate of 1 month for every $2,438.00 in fees we pay for licensing and certification tests.
For national test fees
There’s no limit on how much we’ll reimburse you for national test fees. We’ll charge your entitlement at the rate of 1 month for every $2,438.00 in fees we pay for national tests.
MGIB-AD rates if you served between 2 and 3 years on active duty
Effective October 1, 2024
The MGIB-AD rates listed here are for October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025. We’ll pay you directly each month. We call these the 2-year rates.
For institutions of higher learning
These monthly rates are for courses at colleges and universities.
The amounts listed here are for a full month of enrollment. We’ll pay you a percentage of the full month’s rate based on the number of days that you’re enrolled in the month. We call this a prorated payment. For example, if your school starts on the 20th, you would get a payment for 10 days of enrollment that month. Your payment would be 1/3 of the monthly rate.
We’ll pay you up to the rate listed here based on how many courses you’re taking:
- Full-time enrollment: $1,978.00 for each full month
- 3/4-time enrollment: $1,483.50 for each full month
- 1/2-time enrollment: $989.00 for each full month
Note: If your program is approved as co-op training, we’ll pay you up to $1,978.00 for each full month. Co-op training is a full-time program that alternates between classroom training and work experience at a business.
If you’re enrolled less than 1/2 time, we’ll pay you up to the amount listed here for every month you’re enrolled—but no more than the cost of your tuition and fees:
- Less than 1/2-time and more than 1/4-time enrollment: $989.00 for each full month (or the cost of your tuition and fees, whichever is less)
- 1/4-time enrollment or less: $494.50 for each full month (or the cost of your tuition and fees, whichever is less)
If your tuition and fees are less than the monthly rate, we’ll send you a lump sum (1 payment) at the start of each term.
Example: If you’re enrolled less than 1/2 time and more than 1/4 time, and you attend a 90-day term, you may get up to $2,967.00 for the term ($989.00 per month x 3). But if your tuition and fees are less than $2,967.00, then we’ll send you the amount of your tuition and fees at the start of the term instead.
In-state tuition rates
You may be able to get in-state tuition rates at a public school even if you haven’t lived in the state where the school is located.
For non-college degree programs
These monthly rates are for trade and vocational schools.
The amounts listed here are for a full month of enrollment. We’ll pay you a percentage of the full month’s rate based on the number of days that you’re enrolled in the month. We call this a prorated payment. For example, if your school starts on the 20th, you would get a payment for 10 days of enrollment that month. Your payment would be 1/3 of the monthly rate.
We’ll pay you up to the rate listed here based on your scheduled clock hours per week:
- Full-time enrollment: $1,978.00 for each full month
- 3/4-time enrollment: $1,483.50 for each full month
- 1/2-time enrollment: $989.00 for each full month
If you’re enrolled less than 1/2 time, we’ll pay you up to the amount listed here for every month you’re enrolled—but no more than the cost of your tuition and fees:
- Less than 1/2-time and more than 1/4-time enrollment: $989.00 for each full month (or the cost of your tuition and fees, whichever is less)
- 1/4-time enrollment or less: $494.50 for each full month (or the cost of your tuition and fees, whichever is less)
If your tuition and fees are less than the monthly rate, we’ll send you a lump sum (1 payment) at the start of each term.
Example: If you’re enrolled less than 1/2 time and more than 1/4 time, and you attend a 90-day program, you may get up to $2,967.00 ($989.00 per month x 3). But if your tuition and fees are less than $2,967.00, then we’ll send you the amount of your tuition and fees at the start of the program instead.
For on-the-job training and apprenticeships
This is how much we’ll pay you each month based on how far along you are in your training:
- Months 1 to 6: $1,483.50 for each full month
- Months 7 to 12: $1,087.90 for each full month
- After the first year: $692.30 for each full month
Note: To get the full amount listed here, you must have worked at least 120 hours each month. As your payments go down, your entitlement charges also go down.
For co-op training
These monthly rates are for co-op training programs offered by colleges and universities. Co-op training must always be a full-time program.
The amount listed here is for a full month of enrollment. We’ll pay you a percentage of the full month’s rate based on the number of days that you’re attending class or working in the month. We call this a prorated payment. For example, if your school or training starts on the 20th, you would get a payment for 10 days of enrollment that month. Your payment would be 1/3 of the monthly rate.
We’ll pay you up to $2,438.00 for each full month.
For correspondence training
We’ll pay 55% of the established cost for the number of lessons you complete by mail, online, or in some other way. You’ll need to submit completed lessons to get these payments.
For flight training
We’ll pay for 60% of the approved charges. We’ll charge your entitlement at the rate of 1 month for every $2,438.00 in fees we pay for flight training.
For licensing and certification test fees
We’ll pay up to $2,000 for qualifying licensing and certification test fees. We’ll charge your entitlement at the rate of 1 month for every $1,978.00 in fees we pay for licensing and certification tests.
For national test fees
There’s no limit on how much we’ll reimburse you for national test fees. We’ll charge your entitlement at the rate of 1 month for every $1,978.00 in fees we pay for national tests.
