2026 to 2027 VET TEC 2.0 rates

Tuition and fees

Effective August 1, 2026, to July 31, 2027

We’ll send the tuition and fees for your non-college degree program directly to your school.

The amounts listed here are the maximum amounts we’ll pay this academic year for each type of school.

Find out the full rate based on what type of school you’re attending:

Public school (like a state university or community college): We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees

(like a state university or community college): We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees Private school: We’ll pay the net tuition and mandatory fees up to $29,920.95

Monthly housing allowance

Effective August 1, 2026, to July 31, 2027

You may be eligible for money to help pay for your housing while you’re in the VET TEC 2.0 program. If you’re eligible for monthly housing allowance (MHA), we’ll pay you at the end of each month. You’ll need to verify your enrollment each month to get your payment.

We base your MHA on the Defense Department’s Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) rate for an E-5 with dependents, using the zip code where your training takes place. We use the 2026 rates to calculate the MHA you get between August 1, 2026, and July 31, 2027.

Find BAH rates by zip code on the Defense Travel Management Office website

We start with the BAH rate, and then we pay you a percentage of that rate (called a “prorated payment”) based on how much school you’re attending (your “rate of pursuit”). We determine your rate of pursuit based on how many credits you’re taking each term or how many clock hours you’re scheduled to attend each week. To be eligible for MHA, your rate of pursuit must be more than 50%.

Example: If you’re taking 9 credits in a standard-length term and your school considers 12 credits to be full time, your rate of pursuit is 80% (9 divided by 12, rounded to the nearest tenth).

You’re not eligible for an MHA payment if any of these are true:

You’re on active duty, or

You’re in school half time or less than half time, or

You’re on break from school

If you’re taking online-only courses

We base your MHA on the national average.

We’ll pay you up to $1,169 (equal to half the national average for MHA). This is the maximum amount we’ll pay you each month.

Money for books and supplies

We’ll give you up to $1,000 each academic year to help pay for your books and supplies.