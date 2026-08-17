Check remaining GI Bill and other education benefits

What information can I check?

You can check this information:

If you have any education benefits left

How many months of education benefits you have left (called “remaining entitlement”)

How much time you have left to use these education benefits

How do I check my remaining VA education benefits?

You can check your remaining education benefits online.

If you’re already getting GI Bill benefits

You’ll need to use VA Form 22-1990 to check your remaining benefits.

If you’re already getting Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA) benefits

You’ll need to use VA Form 22-5490 to check your remaining benefits.

If you’re already getting transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits

You’ll need to use VA Form 22-1990e to check your remaining benefits.