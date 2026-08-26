Authorize VA to disclose personal information to a third party

When you might want to give us permission to share your information

You may want to authorize disclosure of your personal information to a family member or specific people at an organization if someone helps you with your VA education benefits. The person you name can receive information about your education benefits but can’t manage or change your benefits.

How to authorize VA to share your information with a third party

You can authorize us to share your education benefits information in either of these 2 ways.

Option 1: Online

You can authorize VA to disclose your education benefit information online now.

Option 2: By mail

Complete the Authorization to Disclose Personal Information to a Third Party - Education Benefits (VA Form 22-10278) form.

Get VA Form 22-10278 to download

Mail your completed form to the right address for your region of the country. Check the form to find out what region your state is in.

Eastern region

VA Regional Office

PO Box 4614

Buffalo, NY 14240

Western region

VA Regional Office

PO Box 888

Muskogee, OK 74402

Keep a copy of the completed form for your records.