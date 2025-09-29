IBM SkillsBuild program
The IBM SkillsBuild program offers more than 1,000 free online courses to help you start or advance your career. These courses are for both beginners and advanced learners, so you don’t need any subject-matter knowledge or experience before you enroll. Find out how to sign up for SkillsBuild.
Can I take online courses through the IBM SkillsBuild program?
If you’re at least 18 years old, you can take free online courses through SkillsBuild if one of these describes you:
- Veteran
- Active-duty service member
- Member of the National Guard or Reserve
- Spouse of a Veteran
- Child of a Veteran
- Caregiver of a Veteran
What types of courses does SkillsBuild offer?
SkillsBuild offers courses to help you find a job in fields like data analytics, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and information technology (IT) support. There are 2 types of courses:
- Guided learning experiences (GLEs): These structured courses have a start and end date. These are live sessions. You’ll get a weekly learning plan and ongoing support. You can earn professional certificates and digital credentials.
- Independent learning (eLearning and other online learning activities): These courses are available to you 24/7, so you have the flexibility to take courses when it’s convenient for you and your schedule. You can earn professional certificates and digital credentials.
How do I sign up for IBM SkillsBuild?
You can create an online account on the IBM SkillsBuild website. After you sign up, we’ll automatically direct you to the section of the website for Veterans, service members, dependents, and caregivers.
Sign up on the SkillsBuild website
Note: By registering for this learning experience, you acknowledge that SkillUp, a training delivery vendor of IBM SkillsBuild, will process your data (name and email only). SkillUp may contact you about your participation in this experience and other IBM SkillsBuild educational activities. You also understand that SkillUp will share your data with us so we can support your experience with this program.
How do I enroll in guided courses (GLEs)?
After you sign up and have your online SkillsBuild account, you can then enroll in guided courses. Here are the GLEs available now:
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Log in to your SkillsBuild account to enroll in the AI course
Enrollment period: September 22 through October 10, 2025
Training period: October 13 through November 9, 2025
When you complete a GLE, you’ll earn industry-recognized credentials. You can add these credentials to your professional networking profile, like LinkedIn. Credentials are verified proof of your subject matter expertise.
What if I have questions?
If you have questions about this program, you can email SkillsBuild at sbuser@us.ibm.com.