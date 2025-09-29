Can I take online courses through the IBM SkillsBuild program?

If you’re at least 18 years old, you can take free online courses through SkillsBuild if one of these describes you:

Veteran

Active-duty service member

Member of the National Guard or Reserve

Spouse of a Veteran

Child of a Veteran

Caregiver of a Veteran

What types of courses does SkillsBuild offer?

SkillsBuild offers courses to help you find a job in fields like data analytics, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and information technology (IT) support. There are 2 types of courses: