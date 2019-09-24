Reserve Educational Assistance Program (REAP)

Find the description below that best fits your situation to learn about how this change affects you, and what to do next.

If you were actively using REAP benefits on or before November 24, 2015

You can keep using your REAP benefits until November 25, 2019.

Note: You fit this description if you were already attending a school or training program on November 24, 2015, or during the last semester, quarter, or term ending before that date.

If you applied for REAP benefits, but you didn’t start school until after November 24, 2015

You’re no longer eligible to receive REAP benefits, but you may be eligible for Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits.

Learn more about the Post-9/11 GI Bill

If you applied for REAP benefits after November 24, 2015

You’re not eligible to receive REAP benefits, but you may be eligible for Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits. We’ll review your application and give you the benefits you qualify for.

Learn more about the Post-9/11 GI Bill

If we determined you were eligible for REAP benefits, but you lost your benefits when the program ended

You can credit your REAP eligibility toward your Post-9/11 GI Bill eligibility if you meet both of the requirements listed below.

Both of these must be true. You:

Established REAP eligibility before November 25, 2015, and

Lost eligibility when we retired that program on November 25, 2015

If you credit your eligibility toward your Post-9/11 GI Bill eligibility, you:

Will receive one month (or a partial month) of Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits for each month (or partial month) of remaining REAP benefits up to a maximum of 36 months

Will not be eligible for 48 months of entitlement based on your previous eligibility for REAP and your new eligibility under the Post-9/11 GI Bill

Will be entitled to the 60% payment tier under the Post-9/11 GI Bill regardless of the length of your Post-9/11 active-duty service

If you’d like to switch your benefits, call 888-GI-BILL-1 (888-442-4551), Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET.