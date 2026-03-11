VET TEC 2.0 (high-tech program)
VET TEC 2.0 is a program that helps eligible Veterans and active-duty service members develop skills to start or advance their career in a high-tech industry. Find out what types of training you can get through this program.
Our application isn’t available yet
When we have a VET TEC 2.0 application available for you to complete and submit to us, you’ll be able to get to it from this page. Check back in June.
Am I eligible for VET TEC 2.0?
You may be eligible if you meet the requirements listed here.
1 of these must be true:
- You’re a Veteran discharged under conditions other than dishonorable, or
- You’re an active-duty service member who’s within 180 days of separating from service
And you must meet both of these requirements:
- You served at least 36 months on active duty, and
- You’re under 62 years old when we approve your application
Note: This program is limited to 4,000 paid participants in a fiscal year, but Congress may change the number of participants at any time.
What types of training does VET TEC 2.0 cover?
You can get training in these high-demand areas:
- Computer programming
- Computer software
- Data processing
- Information sciences
- Media application
What benefits can I get through this program?
You can get these benefits:
- Tuition and fees (we pay your school directly)
- Money for housing during your training
- Books and supplies
Will you charge my entitlement for training I get through this program?
If you have remaining entitlement under Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA), Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty, or the Post-9/11 GI Bill, we’ll charge 1 month of entitlement for every 1 month of full-time training.
If you don’t have remaining entitlement, you can still participate in this program—even if you’ve already used the maximum of 48 months of VA education benefits.
Note: You don’t need to have qualified for any VA education benefit in the past to be able to participate in VET TEC 2.0.
How do I know if my school’s educational program is approved for VET TEC 2.0?
You can check the GI Bill Comparison Tool to find out if we’ve approved the educational program you want to enroll in.
Do I need to verify my enrollment every month?
Yes. You’ll need to verify your enrollment every month to keep getting your monthly housing allowance or kicker payments.
Is this program the same as the VET TEC program that VA offered before?
No. This new program has different eligibility requirements and entitlement rules from the program we offered before.
You can’t use a Certificate of Eligibility that you got through the previous program to connect with a training provider and get benefits through VET TEC 2.0. If you’re interested in applying for VET TEC 2.0, you’ll need to use the new application form.
You should also check with your school to be sure the educational program you want to enroll in is approved for VET TEC 2.0.