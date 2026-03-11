VET TEC 2.0 (high-tech program)

Am I eligible for VET TEC 2.0?

You may be eligible if you meet the requirements listed here.

1 of these must be true:

You’re a Veteran discharged under conditions other than dishonorable, or

You’re an active-duty service member who’s within 180 days of separating from service

And you must meet both of these requirements:

You served at least 36 months on active duty, and

You’re under 62 years old when we approve your application

Note: This program is limited to 4,000 paid participants in a fiscal year, but Congress may change the number of participants at any time.