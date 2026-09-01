Request education benefit entitlement restoration

Am I eligible to get my education entitlement restored?

You may be eligible to get your education entitlement restored if you were enrolled and using VA education benefits when 1 of the changes listed here happened.

1 of these changes must have happened:

Your school closed permanently, or

The State Approving Agency (SAA) or VA withdrew approval for the program you were enrolled in, or

The State Approving Agency (SAA) or VA withdrew approval for your school to receive VA benefits because a law changed or we changed our interpretation of the law

You must have been using 1 of these VA education benefits when the change happened:

Post-9/11 GI Bill (Chapter 33)

Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (Chapter 30)

Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (Chapter 1606)

Veteran Employment Through Technology Education Courses 2.0 (VET TEC 2.0)

Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance Program (DEA or Chapter 35)

Fry Scholarship

Transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits (TOE)

Note: You may be eligible for restoration of entitlement if you lost credit because your new school accepted fewer than 12 credit hours (or the equivalent in clock hours).

There are exceptions, but in most cases we restore entitlement only for the term you didn’t receive credit for or lost training time. If your school closed or lost approval between August 1, 2021, and September 30, 2026, we could restore entitlement for your entire program if your new school accepts fewer than 12 credits.