Request education benefit entitlement restoration
You may be able to get some or all of your education entitlement back if you couldn’t complete your coursework for 1 of these reasons:
- Your school closed, or
- The State Approving Agency (SAA) or VA withdrew approval for your program or school
Find out if you’re eligible and how to submit your request.
Am I eligible to get my education entitlement restored?
You may be eligible to get your education entitlement restored if you were enrolled and using VA education benefits when 1 of the changes listed here happened.
1 of these changes must have happened:
- Your school closed permanently, or
- The State Approving Agency (SAA) or VA withdrew approval for the program you were enrolled in, or
- The State Approving Agency (SAA) or VA withdrew approval for your school to receive VA benefits because a law changed or we changed our interpretation of the law
You must have been using 1 of these VA education benefits when the change happened:
- Post-9/11 GI Bill (Chapter 33)
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (Chapter 30)
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (Chapter 1606)
- Veteran Employment Through Technology Education Courses 2.0 (VET TEC 2.0)
- Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance Program (DEA or Chapter 35)
- Fry Scholarship
- Transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits (TOE)
Note: You may be eligible for restoration of entitlement if you lost credit because your new school accepted fewer than 12 credit hours (or the equivalent in clock hours).
There are exceptions, but in most cases we restore entitlement only for the term you didn’t receive credit for or lost training time. If your school closed or lost approval between August 1, 2021, and September 30, 2026, we could restore entitlement for your entire program if your new school accepts fewer than 12 credits.
Can I request restoration of entitlement before I enroll in a new school?
If your school closed or the State Approving Agency (SAA) or VA withdrew approval for your program or school after December 27, 2022, you can request restoration of education entitlement before you enroll in a new school.
Will I still get my Monthly Housing Allowance (MHA) or monthly stipend if my school closes?
We may continue paying your MHA or monthly stipend for a limited time. We’ll pay your monthly benefit until 1 of these end points:
- The end of the term, quarter, or semester you were attending when your school closed, or
- 120 days after your school closed
Note: We won’t charge your education entitlement for MHA or monthly stipend payments during this time.
How do I request restoration of my entitlement?
You can request restoration of education entitlement in any of these 3 ways.
Option 1: Request restoration of entitlement online
You can request restoration of your education entitlement online right now.
Option 2: Complete a PDF form and upload the form online through QuickSubmit
First, fill out the Education Benefit Entitlement Restoration Request Due to School Closure or Withdrawal form (VA Form 22-0989).
Get VA Form 22-0989 to download
Then upload a copy of your completed form using QuickSubmit.
Upload your form through QuickSubmit
Option 3: Mail your form to us
First, fill out the Education Benefit Entitlement Restoration Request Due to School Closure or Withdrawal form (VA Form 22-0989).
Get VA Form 22-0989 to download
Then mail your completed form to this address:
Department of Veteran Affairs Claims Intake Center
PO Box 5215
Janesville, WI 53547
When will I get my entitlement back?
We’ll notify you to tell you if we approved or denied your restoration request. The notice will explain the decision and any next steps.
If we approve your request, we’ll restore your entitlement immediately.