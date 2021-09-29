Mission and vision
VA El Paso Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln
Our vision
VA El Paso health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.
Who we serve
VA El Paso Healthcare System serves Veterans in Texas and New Mexico, through the El Paso VA Clinic and 6 community-based clinics. We are one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Heart of Texas VA Healthcare Network (VISN 17).