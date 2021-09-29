Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

VA El Paso health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

VA El Paso Healthcare System serves Veterans in Texas and New Mexico, through the El Paso VA Clinic and 6 community-based clinics. We are one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Heart of Texas VA Healthcare Network (VISN 17).