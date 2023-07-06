PACT Act Summer VetFest

PACT Act VetFest

El Paso VA is holding its PACT Act Summer VetFest & Claims Clinic event on Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the main El Paso VA facility.

This is an indoor/outdoor event. Join us and our community partners for our Summer VetFest in the main parking lot as we pass out school items*, baby items, and food. Stay for family fun with face painting, food trucks, live radio remote with Power 102. 1 FM, and a live performance by Blackberry Jam. (*Child present to receive backpacks/school uniforms)x

Indoors, we've set up a PACT Act claims clinic with:

VBA – Veterans Benefits Administration

DAV – Disabled American Veterans:

Texas Veterans Commission Claims Department

El Paso County Veteran Services Office

Veterans One Stop

Learn more about the PACT Act and what it means for your VA benefits and health care at va.gov/pact