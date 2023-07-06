PACT Act Summer VetFest
PACT Act VetFest
When:
Sat. Jul 29, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
Cost:
Free
El Paso VA is holding its PACT Act Summer VetFest & Claims Clinic event on Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the main El Paso VA facility.
This is an indoor/outdoor event. Join us and our community partners for our Summer VetFest in the main parking lot as we pass out school items*, baby items, and food. Stay for family fun with face painting, food trucks, live radio remote with Power 102. 1 FM, and a live performance by Blackberry Jam. (*Child present to receive backpacks/school uniforms)x
Indoors, we've set up a PACT Act claims clinic with:
- VBA – Veterans Benefits Administration
- DAV – Disabled American Veterans:
- Texas Veterans Commission Claims Department
- El Paso County Veteran Services Office
- Veterans One Stop
Learn more about the PACT Act and what it means for your VA benefits and health care at va.gov/pact