Live Whole Health Summit-Las Cruces, NM

Veterans will learn about how VA’s Whole Health System promotes overall health and well-being for our Veterans! Discover a new approach to health: chiropractic care, acupuncture, Tai chi, lifestyle medicine, and more. Whether you're looking to improve your physical health, mental well-being, or overall quality of life, the Live Whole Health Summit is the perfect opportunity to explore various wellness resources and multiple VHA programs will be on site providing information and enrollment capability.