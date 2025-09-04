Skip to Content

Blanket of Hope-Veteran Family Night

Veteran Family Night: Blanket of Hope

When:

No event data

Where:

350 Revere Street

El Paso, TX

Cost:

Free

RSVP:

Required

RSVP by September 15, 2025 

915-300-9066

Join us Veterans for a special Veteran Family Night! Blanket of Hope Veteran Family Night: Let's unite in support of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month! Bring your loved ones and join us in creating a family quilt square! Together, we can spread a powerful message of hope and remind everyone that they're not alone.

