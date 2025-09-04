Blanket of Hope-Veteran Family Night
Veteran Family Night: Blanket of Hope
When:
No event data
Where:
350 Revere Street
El Paso, TX
Cost:
Free
RSVP:
Required
RSVP by September 15, 2025
915-300-9066
Join us Veterans for a special Veteran Family Night! Blanket of Hope Veteran Family Night: Let's unite in support of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month! Bring your loved ones and join us in creating a family quilt square! Together, we can spread a powerful message of hope and remind everyone that they're not alone.